U.S. Army Reserve Officer Finds Success in Tactical Fitness Arena

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Lauren Sharpless competes in The Tactical Games National Championship 2025 at the Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, TX from November 14-16. Photo courtesy of The Tactical Games.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Lauren Sharpless, 42, balances a demanding leadership role with elite competition, winning the 40+ national title at The Tactical Games National Championship in 2024 and finishing second in 2025 while pushing soldiers and civilians toward daily fitness.

Sharpless trains like a soldier and competes like one. As the Director of Training for U.S. Army Reserve Command, she spends her days shaping readiness. Outside of her position, she tests her personal readiness against a field of athletes who must run, lift, climb, and then steady their breathing to shoot with precision. Sharpless discovered The Tactical Games on social media, signed up for the 40-plus division and, with coaching from Army Reserve NCO and CrossFit trainer Tony Cowden, won the national championship in 2024 and placed second in 2025.

“I like to set the example,” said Sharpless. “I always want to push myself. I want to motivate and inspire others.”

The Tactical Games blends functional fitness and marksmanship into staged “battles” that pair grueling physical work with immediate shooting tasks. Competitions are organized into divisions and tiers — including Elite, Intermediate, Masters (40+), and Tactical — with tailored physical standards and shooting requirements so civilians, law enforcement, military, and first responders compete on a level playing field. Events range from regional two-day contests to a multi-day national championship that crowns division winners and national champions.

Sharpless’s athleticism is family lore. Her father was a high school and college basketball player who once drew interest from the Dallas Cowboys. Her brother played basketball in college and for Brazil’s national team and now works as an athletic director. Her sister earned a spot on the Secret Service Assault Team and trains and competes with Sharpless. That lineage, she said, helped shape a competitive instinct she now channels into training soldiers and civilians alike.

Her message is practical and human. “Commit, make a plan, and stick to it,” she advises Troop Program Unit (TPU) soldiers and others.

Sharpless recommends 20 to 30 minutes a day of focused activity and says fitness should be inclusive: a walk during a work break counts. To that end, she recognizes the challenge of reaching TPU soldiers, who juggle civilian jobs and military obligations, and she uses her visibility in the sport to share training tips and motivation.

Overall, Sharpless has clear goals. She wants to win the national title two-to-three times in a row so there is “no question” about her place in the sport and then step away satisfied. Until then, she keeps training, coaching and competing — a reminder that leadership can be shown in uniform and on a course where fitness, firearms proficiency, and mental toughness converge.

