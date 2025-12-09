Miami Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to Lt. Col. in the U.S. Marines

Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 2, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Charlyne Lawrence, center,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 2, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Charlyne Lawrence, center, assistant chief of staff, G-1, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, is promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 2, 2025. Lawrence was pinned by her husband and children to the rank of lieutenant colonel after 22 years of combined enlisted and commissioned service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Charlyne Delus Lawrence, Manpower Director, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade was promoted to the rank of Lt. Col., Dec. 2.

A native of Miami, Lawrence enlisted in the Marine Corps in December 2002. She attended recruit training before reporting to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 29 as an electronic countermeasures technician. She commissioned as a second lieutenant manpower officer in April 2011.

“I feel like I’m leaning forward with the weight from this new rank,” said Lawrence. “Leadership is never about you; it’s being selfless and giving more than you’ve been given.”

Lawrence currently serves as the Director for Manpower & Personnel at TF 51/5, leading a combined team of Marines and Sailors. Her shop directly leads administration efforts for all the active duty and Reserve Marines and Sailors attached to the command, as well as the civilian contractors.

"As the incoming manpower officer, Lt. Col. Lawrence demonstrated exceptional dedication and cool-headedness, carrying this unit through the recent 12-Day War, ensuring accountability of all service members and their families," stated Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Lightfoot, commanding general of TF 51/5th MEB and Lawrence’s promoting officer. "As a fellow general officer correctly stated, 'you have a rock star on your hands.' I agree whole-heartedly, Lt. Col. Lawrence leads daily with Mission First, People Always."

Lawrence’s new rank was pinned by her spouse and two children. She also streamed her promotion on her social media accounts so family and friends in different time zones could participate.

“L’Union fait la force,” said Lawrence as she finished her speech, citing the motto of Haiti, from where her parents hail. “Everything I know of dedication, I learned from my parents. My strength derives from unity of community, friendship and service.”

