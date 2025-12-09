Approximately 265 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers Return from Overseas Deployment Your browser does not support the audio element.

Approximately 265 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, headquartered in Marion, Illinois, with units based in Effingham, Litchfield, and Mt. Vernon, were greeted with cheers, hugs, and tears from friends and families at welcome home ceremonies Dec. 6 in Mascoutah and Rockford.



The remaining approximately 250 Soldiers will arrive in Illinois at a later date.



The Soldiers from the Blackhawk Battalion were mobilized in ceremonies Feb. 8-9 in support of Operation Spartan Shield and deployed to seven countries throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, namely Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Israel.



“I want to thank the families for being here today to welcome back these great warriors,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard during the Rockford ceremony. “Without your support they can’t do what we ask of them.”



Boyd said he gave the Soldiers tasks to complete while they were deployed.



“I told them to take care of each other. They did that because they all came home,” he said. “I told them to better themselves. They did that as well.”



Sixteen Soldiers completed their basic leadership courses. In addition, 36 Soldiers earned the German Schutzenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Weapons Proficiency, a marksmanship award for demonstrating skill with a rifle and pistol. Twenty-six Soldiers also completed a Norwegian Foot March.



During the deployment, the Soldiers conducted security forces and base defense operations, securing critical assets and infrastructure, according to Lt. Col. Edward Worman, Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment.



“Our Soldiers successfully conducted security forces and base defense operations in 18 locations and seven countries for more than nine months in austere conditions,” Worman said. “They were performing security duties during the Iranian missile attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Our Soldiers also provided security for two Presidential visits in Qatar and Egypt.”



Worman said the battalion performed exceptionally well under difficult circumstances.



“The Soldiers were present and performing duties under hostile conditions during the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran,” he said. “Hundreds of ballistic missiles and one-way unmanned aerial vehicles passed through our defensive zones.”



For serving under those conditions, 37 Soldiers were awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and 54 Soldiers earned the Combat Action Badge.



Soldiers also trained and worked alongside the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, Jordanian Armed Forces, Saudi Royal Land Forces, Israeli Defense Forces, and numerous partners throughout the deployment.



“We are extremely proud of your service,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “You carried forward the legacy of this incredible organization and every veteran who ever served before you.”



Soldiers from the 130th Infantry Regiment received multiple individual and end of tour awards, including 10 Bronze Star Medals, 21 Meritorious Service Medals, 506 Army Commendation Medals with C device, earned for achievement performed under combat conditions, three Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Achievement Medals with C device, and 96 Army Achievement Medals. Worman said the battalion was also submitted for a Meritorious Unit Citation, which is still pending approval at higher command levels.