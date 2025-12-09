Wrap up the year with safety in gear

Photo By Kristin Savage | U.S. Army military police vehicles are ready to get through any winter weather...... read more read more Photo By Kristin Savage | U.S. Army military police vehicles are ready to get through any winter weather surprises, Dec. 10, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Winter in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany can be unpredictable. Snow, sleet, black ice, freezing fog and long hours of darkness make even short trips challenging. see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Winter in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany can be unpredictable. Snow, sleet, black ice, freezing fog and long hours of darkness make even short trips challenging. Every year, accidents happen across Europe because drivers underestimate the conditions. No matter how experienced you are or how new your vehicle is, winter weather plays by its own rules—preparation truly saves lives.

Before You Drive – Be Winter Ready • Install winter or all-weather tires - these are mandatory in many areas of Germany and strongly recommended throughout the Benelux. • Check your battery, fluids and wipers; cold weather weakens batteries quickly. • Carry essential gear: blankets, high-energy snacks, water, flashlight, reflective vest, warning triangle, first aid kit, scraper and a phone charger. • Keep your battery charge and fuel tank at least half full - delays on major European highways are common. • If traveling long distance, let someone know your route and expected arrival time.

On the Road – Small Choices Save Lives • Slow down - posted speed limits are not winter targets. • Increase your following distance to 6–8 seconds; stopping distances can double or triple on icy roads. • Watch for black ice on bridges, tunnels, and shaded forest roads - especially across the Ardennes and in Germany. • Use headlights early; fog, rain, and winter haze reduce visibility quickly. • If conditions deteriorate, pull over safely. No destination or deadline is worth risking your life.

Your contribution keeps the mission moving. Whether at Brussels, SHAPE, Brunssum, Zutendaal, Dülmen or any support site - your work impacts readiness and strengthens the entire team. Before you head out and when you return, we want to ensure you are safe and ready to start the new year.