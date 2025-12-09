CNMI, DoW leaders convene Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, public meeting in Tinian

Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Dec. 4, 2025) - Commonwealth of...... read more read more Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Dec. 4, 2025) - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David Apatang addresses military leaders during the CNMI Stakeholders meeting in Saipan, Dec. 4. Executive and agency leaders from the Department of War, CNMI government, and community representatives gathered for two days of meetings that continued collaborative conversations about military activities and opportunities in the CNMI. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal) see less | View Image Page

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands - Executive and agency leaders from the Department of War and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government gathered for the CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Garapan, Saipan, Dec. 4-5.



The two-day engagement continued collaborative conversations and emphasized the DoW’s commitment to the CNMI’s defense.



During the meetings, DoW representatives presented initiatives to support CNMI government partners and provided updates to ongoing construction projects. CNMI government representatives presented activities they would like to see from the DoW to improve the CNMI’s security and economic growth.



Edward Camacho, special assistant to the CNMI governor for military affairs, highlighted the need for mutually beneficial capabilities, military exercises and deployments that maximize local resources, and an increase in leader engagements to address impacts made by the increase in military presence, among others.



Joint Region Marianas representatives requested the CNMI government identify a team to work with DoW representatives to modify military leases in support of current and near-term missions in the region; shared historical data on U.S. Navy port visits in the CNMI and initiatives to increase and improve visits; and showcased a digital tool being created to deliver an overview of all military activities in the CNMI as a means to improve communication and transparency.



Representatives from the U.S. Air Force shared initiatives to drive economic advancement in the CNMI to include a three-day joint Small Business Development Center engagement with vendors in Rota to provide information and guidance to maximize their participation in military contracts. One accomplishment of their efforts to support local vendors include a $300 million purchase agreement awarded to a CNMI company for aggregate material to be used in construction.



Joint Area Development Plans, or projects that are being conceptualized for proposal, were presented for Saipan and Tinian to meet current and future military requirements.



In Saipan, potential troop labor projects are proposed for the former U.S. Agency for Global Media site and at the Saipan International Airport, to include K-span shelters, which are durable, arched metal buildings used for various needs, and mobile aircraft arresting equipment pads. Future plans for Camp Tinian also include construction of additional K-span shelters.



In Tinian North Field, active efforts include selective vegetation clearance and pavement of Able Runway.



A subject matter expert with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas discussed construction updates for the Tinian Divert Airfield. Construction is now approximately 83 percent complete, with concrete and asphalt placements in progress. A fuel system redesign has been completed with contract modifications in process. The airfield is expected to be complete in 2027.



Three additional military construction projects are planned for Tinian to include the restoration of the Tinian Port Breakwater, Tinian Harbor dredging and Finger Pier removal, and improvements to the Tinian Wharf.



Rota proposals include an apron expansion, aviation fuels facility, and fire protection facilities. Since the last stakeholders meeting Sept. 24-25, an environmental baseline survey was completed for these projects and environmental assessments are ongoing.



The biosecurity working group reported accomplishments such as the establishment of an arthropod identification group to assist customs and biosecurity in real time with identification of intercepted arthropods found on arriving cargo into the CNMI, the development and implementation of a pre-departure Little Fire Ant screening survey protocol for cargo originating on Guam for DoW contractors with movements from Guam to the CNMI, and the establishment of a cooperative agreement with the CNMI Department of Fish and Wildlife to provide arrival Brown Tree Snake canine inspection and interdiction support for military cargo and aircraft movements and contractor cargo movements throughout the CNMI.



Through the working group, the U.S. Navy secured approximately $600,000 through the DoW Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program to support CNMI biosecurity program needs.



JRM provided a look into upcoming military training and exercises in the CNMI. Valiant Shield is expected to return to the CNMI in 2026, with multiple layers of operations in Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.



Updates were presented for the upcoming Innovative Readiness Training program, which is being led by the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital-Pacific. The IRT is a joint-service medical mission that provides free medical, dental, and optometry services to residents. This program provides service members hands-on training to improve deployment readiness.



DoW has committed to hiring local experts to augment and support the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Department of Lands and Natural Resources, and CNMI Historic Preservation Office. This effort will provide professional support to local agencies.



CNMI Gov. David Apatang welcomed DoW representatives back to Saipan and said he looks forward to progress in the CNMI.



“This is really critical for us here,” he said. “Thank you again for coming back and we need all the support. I’m looking forward to all the projects that can move as fast as we can move. We are ready to help, we are ready to assist in every way possible to move things forward.”



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, thanked local government and military partners for their hard work and comments during the meeting.



“What we really need is a little bit of reflection, feedback where we may be falling short, which gives us the ability to pay attention to the right things and hold ourselves accountable along the way,” he said. “That’s just the kind of discussion that we’re looking for and we’ll continue to make improvements going forward.”



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, echoed Lasky and emphasized the importance of communication and teamwork



“It’s awesome to see the progress that has happened from the last meeting to this meeting,” he said. “Having a great idea is the first step, but it’s not the hardest step. It’s following through on that idea, the action, and being able to produce the outcome. Please continue to be demanding partners in this, hold us accountable for giving you the information you need.”



Other key leaders in attendance include Mayor of Saipan Ramon Camacho; Sen. Edmund Villagomez, speaker, 22nd Commonwealth Legislature; Rep. Marissa Flores, CNMI House of Representatives; U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher Faurot, mobilization assistant to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Executive Director Mark Hashimoto.



Following meetings in Saipan, a public meeting was held at the Tinian Public Library to share updates and answer questions from the local community.



The CNMI Stakeholders Meeting was established to foster collaboration among the DoW, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss and provide recommendations for military activities and opportunities in the CNMI. The next meeting is slated for March next year.



For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia



For more information about JRM, visit https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil