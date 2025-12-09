NAF Atsugi Welcomes Lt.J.G. William Cook: First Catholic Chaplain in 17 Years

Photo By Seaman Brianna Bonilla | Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan - Lt.J.G. William Cook (left), NAF Atsugi’s...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Brianna Bonilla | Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan - Lt.J.G. William Cook (left), NAF Atsugi’s staff chaplain, joins Bishop William Muhm (middle), vicar for the Europe and Asia vicariate, and father Mawayira Kizito (right), acting Roman Catholic Priest, deliver a prayer for Sunday mass at the base chapel onboard NAF Atsugi on Dec. 7 2025. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla) see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (December 10, 2025) - Lt.j.g. William Cook, NAF Atsugi’s staff chaplain, held his first Roman Catholic mass as a U.S. Navy chaplain at the base chapel onboard the installation on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

NAF Atsugi has been without a stationed active duty Catholic chaplain for 17 years. Until now, services have been carried out by contract priests in a limited capacity. In recent years, Catholic services were delivered by Father Mawayira Kizito with the only mass being held on Sundays. Cook wishes to hold Catholic mass Monday through Friday at noon, in addition to the celebration of Catholic-specific holidays like St. Francis Day.

Additionally, Cook’s first service coincided with the yearly visit of Bishop William Muhm, vicar for the Europe and Asia Vicariate, to NAF Atsugi. Muhm works alongside Bishop Richard Spencer, Bishop Neal James Buckon, Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, and Bishop Gregg M. Caggianelli as Auxiliary Bishops to Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio at the Archdiocese For The Military Services, USA (AMS).

Cook is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma State University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management Technologies. He served four years of active-duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Air Support Control Officer, reaching the rank of Captain, before beginning his priestly formation at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, MD, in 2015. He transferred to Notre Dame Seminary in 2020 where he would complete his priestly formation.

Cook arrived at NAF Atsugi earlier this month, and will assist Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Grady, NAF Atsugi’s command chaplain, in bolstering the chapel’s religious and non-religious services, such as their 24/7 full-confidentiality services, available to the installation’s community, as well as other regions in Asia such as Singapore, Diego Garcia, that lack availability to a Catholic Chaplain.

“Catholic mass, first and foremost, is ultimately the most important thing for us [Catholics],” Cook remarked, “anything I can do to facilitate or help or care for the Sailors and Marines here, I am more than happy to do so.”

According to the Archdiocese For The Military Services, USA, There are only 265 active duty Catholic chaplains across all branches. Meanwhile, approximately 25% of the armed forces are Catholic.

“The fact that we have religious ministry on base is essential for people’s religious freedom,” Muhm stated, “especially for American Catholics, they could find a church [out in town], but they wouldn’t be able to understand the Japanese.”

“I am completely overjoyed that [Cook] is here to help with the ministry and the responsibilities that belong to the command,” Grady remarked. “We do offer quite a bit of programs independent with volunteers which have been a blessing, and joining forces with him – we will have even more volunteers and impact next year!”

Information pertaining to events hosted by the chapel can be found on the chapel’s facebook page at NAF Atsugi Chaplain’s Office, in addition to the Plan Of the Week.

