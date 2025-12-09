Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Recognized by Samurai of the Week

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ashley Munoz, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Story by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ashley Munoz, a motor transportation operator with 3rd Marine Division, has been named Samurai of the Week for her outstanding performance during a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar where she was recognized as the gung-ho Marine. The gung-ho award is given to the Marine who best possesses the intellectual honesty and moral courage to put aside self-interest for the good of their unit. Her exceptional performance was also recognized by the Headquarters Battalion commander, and she was presented with a Meritorious Mast letter of appreciation.

    “To me, receiving those awards just [goes to] show that everything is earned and not just given,” said Munoz.

    Munoz, a native of California, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2025. In just six months of service, including one month in the fleet, she has distinguished herself from her peers. The motor transportation field encompasses a range of roles and responsibilities, from operators to mechanics, dedicated to the safe and efficient movement of troops and supplies. Motor transportation Marines are responsible for the operation and maintenance of military vehicles, ensuring that all associated tools and equipment are maintained to rated capacity.

    “Being gung-ho helps me strive for the next steps. It keeps me very motivated on the long days, and it shows [that even] though I may be small, I’m still mighty,” said Munoz.

    This work, U.S. Marine Recognized by Samurai of the Week, by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

