Photo By Gary Edwards | Hano Ichinose, left, Miku Ozawa, center, and Riku Miyagawa, students from Nirasaki City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, look at 3D-printed items made at the Phoenix Spark Lab during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 5, 2025. The visit marked 54 years of partnership between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki, underscoring the Sister City Program's continued commitment to cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

Japanese Students tour Travis as part of Fairfield Sister City Tour

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Nine students and staff from the city of Nirasaki in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, located approximately two hours south of Tokyo, toured Travis Air Force Base, California, as part of a Fairfield sister city visit, Dec. 5, 2025.

During the visit, the students met U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon R. Shroyer, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and toured the Phoenix Spark Lab, where Airmen streamline processes and develop innovative solutions using emerging technologies. The lab team demonstrated 3D printing, discussed application development and coding, and highlighted how innovation supports mission readiness.

“Innovation can come from any level, and having tools like these available enables anyone to solve problems and develop new solutions,” said Maj. Dustin Wallace, Phoenix Spark director. “There are so many tools that anyone can access to solve problems and innovate no matter where you are from.”

The group also toured a KC-46A Pegasus, the Air Force’s newest tanker and airlift platform. Aircrew members explained how the aircraft supports aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation as part of the installation’s role in global mobility operations.

“It was amazing how people are able to do so many different missions,” said Riku Miyagawa, a Nirasaki student. “I thought it must be so difficult; it was very impressive.”

Following the aircraft visit and Phoenix Spark tour, the group ate lunch at the Monarch Dining Facility. Members of the 60th Force Support Squadron described dining operations and answered questions about how meals are prepared and served for Airmen on base.

“It’s completely different from Japan, very American, the way the food is cooked,” said Miku Ozawa, Nirasaki student. “It was really nice for everyone to have the freedom to choose from many different dishes that were available.”

After lunch, the group visited Travis Bowl and the Outdoor Recreation Center, where they participated in bowling and indoor rock climbing.

Nao Misawa, a teacher from Nirasaki City, commented on how the visit to the base altered her perspective of the military.

“People who work on an Air Force base carry responsibility for the country and for everyone’s lives, so I feel that it is a very important job and must come with a lot of pressure,” said Misawa. “At the same time, there are entertainment facilities on base, and they can eat many different kinds of food. So, my impression was that I thought it would be a much stricter or more rigid environment, but, I realized it is actually a place where people can live comfortably.”

When asked about the sister-city program, Lou Briscese, 60th AMW public affairs community engagement chief, discussed the long-standing connection between the two communities.

“The program has been in place since 1971 and strengthens ties and goodwill between the cities of Fairfield and Nirasaki,” said Briscese. “Travis is fortunate that Fairfield views the 60th AMW as an important organization to showcase to visiting students.”

Highlighting the longstanding partnership, City of Fairfield assistant to the city manager, Elizabeth Aptekar emphasized how the relationship extends beyond cultural exchange and reflects a mutual commitment to community support and national defense.

“While Travis Air Force Base helps drive Fairfield’s economy, the city takes great pride in supporting the readiness and well-being of service members, their families and veterans,” said Aptekar. “As a proud American Defense Community, Fairfield plays a vital role in our nation’s strategic defense network and is honored to host this premier national asset, by providing city services, amenities and programs that help sustain its mission and our country’s strength.”