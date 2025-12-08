Officer sentenced to 25 years for sexual abuse of a child during court-martial at Fort Hood Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT HOOD, Texas – An Army officer pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child and other crimes during his court-martial Nov. 25 at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center.



Capt. Adam W. Martin, 40, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Officer assigned to the 48th Chemical Brigade, III Armored Corps, pleaded guilty to 12 specifications of rape and sexual assault of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child, and obstruction of justice.



The military judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison and dismissal from the Army



Martin committed his crimes during various occasions from April 2021 through Jan. 2025 while assigned to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Fort Hood.



The victim in this case, a minor family member, reported the abuse to a school counselor when she returned to school from Christmas break in early 2025 when Martin was assigned to Fort Hood. The counselor alerted Child Protective Services who coordinated with agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division who initiated an investigation.



“The abuse suffered by the victim in this case lasted over four years of her life. When she reported the crimes, the accused was a company commander. The verdict and sentence in this case demonstrates that no rank can shield a criminal from accountability,” said Capt. Kristyn Dial, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“Capt. Martin horrifically abused the victim for years on end, violating her both physically and emotionally, even attempting to convince her to recant when she outcried against him,” said Capt. Stacey Fernandez, prosecutor, III Armored Corps. “The 25-year sentence speaks to the seriousness of his conduct, but also recognizes that by pleading guilty, the victim will not have to testify at trial.”



“The victim's bravery in coming forward to recount her trauma and share her story is truly remarkable,” said Special Agent in Charge Lane Allen, Army CID, Central Texas Field Office. “This verdict highlights our ability to maximize our jurisdiction through persistence and collaboration, reaffirming Army CID's steadfast dedication to safeguarding children.”



Martin will service his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office and the Harker Heights Police Department. It was prosecuted by Dial and Fernandez.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.