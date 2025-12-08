92nd CONS builds the foundation for Fairchild’s future Your browser does not support the audio element.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – At Fairchild Air Force Base, every successful refueling mission begins long before a KC-135 Stratotanker leaves the ground. The 92nd Contracting Squadron is the team ensuring the base has the infrastructure and facilities to sustain global operations, transforming construction plans into mission-ready realities.

From coordinating construction to overseeing renovations, contracting officers work within the 92nd CONS construction flight ensures Fairchild AFB has the facilities needed to support air refueling operations worldwide.

Samantha Gorman and Tuyen Nguyen’s roles require close coordination with contractors, engineers and base personnel to guarantee projects meet design, labor, and safety standards, all while staying on schedule and within budget.

As contracting officers, they award contracts, draft contract documents, and process payments and invoices.

“We not only award the contracts and create the contract documents, but we also oversee the execution and make sure that the contract is being enforced,” said Gorman. “We go out and visit the sites, making sure the contractors are fulfilling their obligations.”

Visiting job sites is crucial to monitor progress, address any issues, and keep projects on track.

Currently, Gorman is leading what may be the construction flight’s largest contract to date: a major renovation of Building 2245. Home to various units including the 92nd Comptroller Squadron, equal opportunity, and sexual assault prevention and response. This project, funded and awarded in mid-September, aims to provide essential administrative support functions necessary for the base to operate efficiently and effectively.

Having grown up at Fairchild AFB where her father served as a firefighter, Gorman says she values projects like these.

“I have seen this base evolve,” said Gorman. “It’s really cool to be in the construction flight and be a part of those changes.”

Nguyen, on the other hand, is currently managing the expansion of an existing facility housing two KC-135 simulators. This project includes a 4,200-square-foot addition designed to accommodate a third simulator scheduled to arrive here from March Air Reserve Base, California.

The expanded facility will feature a high bay measuring 50-by-50-by-40 feet to house the simulator, as well as briefing rooms, a computer room, a hydraulic power unit room and supporting mechanical, electrical and communication spaces. This enhancement directly improves aircrew training capabilities to ensure pilots are fully prepared to execute their mission. Without skilled pilots, the wing could not provide the essential air refueling necessary to achieve global reach.

The project faced early delays when crews encountered unexpected underground obstacles including old steam lines, concrete banks and hazardous materials.

“We did have some initial roadblocks,” said Nguyen. “We put a lot of utilities in so when we were digging, we got some nice surprises.”

Resolving those issues required close coordination with off-base engineers, adjustments to the contract and additional time and funding.

Construction has regained momentum, and the structure is steadily coming together, even as crews continue working through remaining issues. A firm completion date has not yet been established.

“The success of our projects on Fairchild AFB is due to the great relationship we have with our customers at the Civil Engineering Squadron and our contractors to execute each project,” said Nguyen. “Although we are there to ensure we execute each contract to the fullest, I take pride in being able to establish and maintain strong relationships with our mission partners and contractors, which I believe is the foundation of what separates the 92nd CONS.”

These projects are only a few examples of how the 92nd CONS turns plans into real capabilities for the Air Force. By managing contracts from start to finish, Gorman and Nguyen help guarantee Fairchild AFB has the infrastructure needed to support personnel, strengthen readiness and sustain the base’s global refueling mission for years to come.