NAVFAC Washington: Navy Lieutenant Assumes ROICC Duties at NSF Dahlgren

Lt. Jeremiah Ellis has assumed duties as Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, bringing extensive experience in military construction and a deep commitment to supporting the warfighter mission.



Ellis’ path to the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) began with a family legacy of naval service. Both his father and grandfather served in the Navy, inspiring his own desire to serve. After attending the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and initially working as a civilian with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Ellis found his calling in military construction and pursued a commission in the CEC.



Throughout his career, he managed increasingly complex construction projects. As Construction Manager at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Ellis oversaw a diverse portfolio similar to Dahlgren’s current workload. He later served as Officer in Charge of Naval Mobile Construction (NMC) Battalion ONE Detail Cyprus.



“I managed one of the largest Seabee heavy civil projects in recent years consisting of constructing a helipad, taxiway and parking apron,” Ellis said, adding, “The largest project I have managed to date was the P-169 NMC Ordinance Facilities Recapitalization, which consisted of constructing six new D-Type magazines valued at $52 million.”



As ROICC Dahlgren, Ellis focuses on driving successful project execution through effective contract and stakeholder management while building a cohesive team. The majority of projects at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren support naval operations at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, a critical warfare center responsible for research, development, test and evaluation efforts.



“I see our role as continuing to be the technical experts responsible for delivering mission-enabling infrastructure at NSF Dahlgren,” Ellis said.



He draws leadership inspiration from a quote inscribed on VMI’s Jackson Arch: “You may be whatever you resolve to be.” This reminder emphasizes that decisions and effort determine success and mission outcomes.



When not managing construction projects, Ellis enjoys hunting, woodworking and spending time with his wife and two sons.

