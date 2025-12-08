Maryland Airmen strengthen readiness during annual training in England

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner | Maryland Air National Guard 175th Force Support Squadron members pose for a group...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner | Maryland Air National Guard 175th Force Support Squadron members pose for a group photo during their annual training at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 23, 2025. The training consisted of seventy-five members of the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Force Support Squadron and administrative staff from units across the 175th Wing where they strengthened deployment readiness through hands-on exercises, team building, and mission-focused learning. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – Seventy-five members of the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Force Support Squadron and administrative staff from units across the 175th Wing traveled to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, July 15-25, 2025, for annual training designed to strengthen deployment readiness through hands-on exercises, team building, and mission-focused learning.

The training, which centered on practicing essential tasks in a simulated deployed environment, marks the first time Command Support Staff (CSS) personnel operated directly under the Force Support Squadron rather than embedding with their individual units. The FSS is divided into two mission areas, personnel and services, and the annual training exercise allowed both to work side-by-side. From tent building and setting up field kitchens to classroom instruction, the focus was on team building and developing a broader understanding of how each role contributes to the mission.

“On the personnel side of things, our work is more behind the scenes,” said Maryland Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Kayla Durham, a personnelist assigned to the 175th Force Support Squadron. “We're on the computers making sure all of our airmen are updated in our systems, as opposed to services who are in front of people helping with lodging, food, and the things people see more firsthand. I’ve actually learned a lot about services and what they do since we’ve all been working together. I was impressed by how much goes into it.”

One of the jobs that falls under the FSS services mission is search and recovery, a critical mission set that prepares airmen to respond in the aftermath of an aircraft mishap.

“The search and recovery training was more in-depth than what I’ve experienced before,” said Maryland Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Kamiya Wilburn, 175th Force Support Squadron services specialist. “We all lined up and took synchronized steps to search, but there were also people role-playing different scenarios that could happen in the field. It really opened my eyes to how things could be in a real-world scenario.”

Another focus area was setting up tent facilities and single palletized expeditionary kitchens (SPEK), which are used to provide shelter and food to deployed forces.

“I’d never worked with a SPEK, so learning how to set one up and operate it was huge,” said Wilburn. “Seeing how everything fits into such a small box and realizing how limited the cooking space is really showed me what it might feel like on a deployment, providing food for an entire base. We also had to put up a large tent, which was pretty intense, but everyone came together and made it happen. It was cool to be part of such a big team working toward the same goal.”

Teamwork and readiness were central themes of the annual training. For the first time, Command Support Staff admin personnel integrated fully with the 175th Force Support Squadron, rather than remaining embedded and spread across the wing with the units to which they are attached. Coming together under FSS not only allowed them to work with other CSS personnel for the first time but also provided them the chance to share their knowledge of the broader wing while also gaining a deeper understanding of FSS responsibilities. The experience provided both groups with the opportunity to learn from each other and enhance their collaboration.

“With the Force Support Squadron and Command Support Staff being combined, it gives us the ability and opportunity to learn a multitude of jobs,” said Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Gideon Nyamekye, command support staff for the 175th Operations Group. “If we’re ever deployed, we can help where needed. At the end of the day, this is a team effort. And it’s important because when we join as a team, we are much more successful in executing the mission that the Air Force has set for us.”

Squadron leadership also emphasized that the trip was not only about developing technical skills but about building confidence and trust within the team. By training together in a deployed environment, Airmen had the chance to practice resilience, problem-solving, and adaptability in ways that classroom instruction alone cannot provide.

“The support from leadership that I received during this training is just impeccable,” said Durham. “They made sure that getting on the plane, lodging, and food were simple. Coming to a country where you don’t know much was terrifying, but they gave me everything I needed to succeed.”

The Maryland Air National Guard continues to prioritize preparing Airmen for real-world missions at home and abroad by ensuring they gain experience outside of their normal duties. Annual training opportunities like this reinforce the importance of being flexible and mission-ready, while also strengthening relationships across various specialties.

“This training gave our Airmen the chance to step outside their day-to-day roles and practice what it really takes to succeed in a contingency environment,” said Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Nora Cruz, director of the 175th Wing Force Support Squadron. “They left here not only more confident in their skills, but also better prepared to step into any situation, knowing they can adapt, support each other, and accomplish the mission.”