U.S. NMRTC Guantanamo Bay Earns Navy Surgeon General’s Health and Wellness Award

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay was recognized with the Navy Surgeon General’s Health Promotion and Wellness Blue-H Gold Star Award for excellence in advancing health and readiness among Sailors for the year 2024.



The award, presented annually by Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, honors commands that go above and beyond in promoting a culture of wellness through programs that encourage healthy lifestyles, disease prevention and overall operational readiness.



“Wearing the uniform doesn’t automatically mean you know how to live well,” said Lt. Jyl Bean, health promotion coordinator for USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay. “Health promotion and wellness empower Sailors and Marines to make informed, intentional choices because a truly ready warfighter is one who is physically, mentally and emotionally fit. Leadership must lean into this holistic approach to build a force that thrives, not just survives."

USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay earned the Gold Star designation by meeting and exceeding benchmarks in areas such as nutrition, physical activity, tobacco cessation, injury prevention and mental health resources. Bean accepted the award on behalf of the health promotion team, Aug. 28, 2025.



“I’ve been a part of ‘Blue H’ since the beginning of the program,” said Capt. Tammy Servies, USNMRTC commanding officer. “It is much more challenging now to achieve the highest level than it was back then, and our personnel really showed how teamwork and perseverance come together to make the mission happen.”

The Gold Star Award highlights the hospital’s commitment to sustaining a healthy force and ensuring the highest quality of care for the Guantanamo Bay community.



“I am extremely proud of the Health Promotion and Wellness team, to include the folks who have since departed the island,” Servies said. “They really embraced this program and went above and beyond to keep our team and the base healthy and achieve the coveted Gold Star.”

