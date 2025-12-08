“You Wanna Go Try ’Em?” How a grandfather’s fishing question sparked the 40-year USACE career of Chris Roark

Courtesy Photo | Chris Roark, Little Rock District chief of operations, retires after more than 40...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chris Roark, Little Rock District chief of operations, retires after more than 40 years of federal service. (Undated photo) see less | View Image Page

After more than 40 years of service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, Chris Roark is finally hanging up his hat, though probably not the one he wears while fishing.

Throughout his career, Roark became known for his steady presence, thoughtful approach and the calm reliability he brought to every project. Whether the day was routine or chaotic, he had a way of assessing the situation with quiet confidence; never hurried, never rattled, always focused on what needed to be done.

As he prepares to trade spreadsheets for a more relaxed pace, Roark reflected on his favorite memories, the lessons that shaped him and the quiet persistence that carried him through four decades of service.

Roark’s USACE journey began in the early 1980s as a summer park ranger at Greers Ferry Lake, where “all in a day’s work” could mean anything from helping lost campers, towing double parked vehicles, or navigating the kind of on-the-water chaos that comes with a busy recreation project.

Over the next four decades, he would rise through the ranks to become Chief of Operations for the district, proving that sometimes the best journeys begin with a moment of clarity and a willingness to try something different.

A Calling that Started on the Shore Roark’s connection to Greers Ferry Lake began long before his first paycheck. His grandfather, a well-known walleye angler affectionately known as “HP,” was a fixture on the water and a major influence in shaping Roark’s future.

“When I was maybe eight or nine, he’d call on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘You wanna go try ’em?’” Roark recalled. “That was his way of asking if I wanted to go fishing.”

Sitting on the shoreline, spending long mornings and late afternoons with his grandfather, Roark felt a pull toward the outdoors and toward the place that would eventually become his professional home.

“You know how people say that you’re just born to do things? This was that moment for me,” he said. “I just knew that my life path would have something to do with outdoor recreation on the water.”

After high school, Roark’s first summer job consisted of long days wielding a weed eater and sling blade in the brutal Arkansas summer heat. By fall, he had one clear goal: find a better summer gig.

That goal led him straight to USACE. Roark’s first official day was in May 1982, working alongside a childhood friend who would later become Chief of Operations for the Baltimore District.

“It’s funny how things come full circle,” he remarked. “I never imagined that one day I’d be Chief of Operations myself.”

Lessons from a Legend In his early years with USACE, Roark found a mentor who shaped the way he worked and the way he led for the rest of his career.

The mentor? Greers Ferry park ranger, Greg Miller.

“Greg probably issued more citations than anyone in the district, maybe even Corps-wide, but I can’t remember a single time someone walked away angry,” Roark said.

“People actually thanked him after he handed them a citation, that stuck with me. He showed me how to be fair and kind, even when the job was tough.”

Roark attributes people’s reactions to Miller’s approach.

“He just treated people well,” he explained. “Even when he had to take enforcement action, he was fair, respectful and patient. He made people feel heard and they understood why he was doing what he had to do.”

Miller’s example of balancing accountability with kindness became the foundation of Roark’s own leadership style: treat people with respect, stay calm under pressure and lead with humility.

While many rangers preferred to stay outside, Roark took on the clerical and administrative work most avoided. He learned the processes, handled paperwork, supported project operations and helped manage summer rangers all with the same calm, steady attitude he became known for.

“He got along with everyone, did more than what was asked of him, always took initiative and never complained,” said Tommy Park, former operations project manager at Greers Ferry Lake and the man responsible for hiring Roark. “Chris was one of the best employees I ever had.”

All in a Day’s Work Not every memorable moment came from paperwork and policies, some came from the unpredictable days out in the field.

Roark laughs when he remembers one particular day at Dam Site in the 1980s.

“Back then, there was no physical separation between campgrounds, day-use areas and marinas,” Roark said. “So, people parked anywhere often blocking others in. They’d go swimming and sometimes we couldn’t find them for hours.”

On busy days, that meant calling a tow truck to clear the way.

“Me and another ranger were talking when a visitor came running up to us in cutoff shorts and no shirt, saying, ‘Rangers! Rangers! Have you seen my truck? I parked it right over here and now I can’t find it!’”

Roark and the other ranger were starting to answer when the tow truck rounded the corner behind him, his pickup already on the hook.

He turned around just in time to see the tailgate disappearing down the road and took off running after it. Roark shook his head, smiling. “It was chaos back then, but that one… we remembered for years.”

Building More than Projects Roark’s career grew right alongside the projects he managed. From summer ranger to Chief Ranger, to Operations Project Manager and Executive Officer to finally becoming the Chief of Operations… he truly did it all. One of his proudest achievements was leading the creation of the Devil’s Fork Tournament Facility at Greers Ferry Lake.

“I had this idea for a space where fishing tournaments could have everything they needed. Docks, weigh-in stations, the works,” he said.

The project wasn’t federally funded, so Roark turned to the community.

“We made it happen through partnerships with local anglers, small businesses, the AGFC, everyone chipped in,” he said. “The first tournament was in 2006 and it’s still going strong almost 20 years later. It’s good for the lake and for the community.”

That spirit of collaboration didn’t stop there. Roark also worked with community leaders to keep the facility open during federal shutdowns.

“We reached an agreement that if a shutdown happened, we wouldn’t close the facility as long as the community handled trash pickup and refuse collection,” he explained. “And they agreed. It was a true partnership.”

What Matters Most Some might say Roark has a bit of a King Midas touch. Projects he leads tend to succeed; partnerships tend to strengthen, and programs tend to grow. But in true Roark fashion, he brushes off the idea.

“I appreciate the comparison,” he said with a laugh, “but you don’t do any of that alone. It takes a team.”

When asked what he’ll miss most, Roark doesn’t hesitate, it’s the people. He describes the camaraderie in the Little Rock District as something rare, not found everywhere and says the daily interactions are what he’ll miss most.

His advice to the next generation reflects the steady, people-first leadership that defined his career: “Take care of each other, remember that missions are accomplished by people, stay positive when challenges arise and let your work speak for itself.”

He also acknowledges that growth comes from experience, including the inevitable “oops” moments along the way.

“Experience is a hard but good teacher,” he said. “You learn from your mistakes, and it makes you better.”

The Next Chapter As for what comes next, Roark plans to spend more time on the water and give back in new ways.

“Fishing is definitely on the list,” he said with a grin. “But I’d also like to start an advocacy group that helps educate the public about what the Corps does. The Little Rock District has a reputation for getting things done and I want people to understand our missions and the people behind them.”

Even as he plans for a quieter life, Roark hasn’t lost his appreciation for the humor in everyday moments. He still laughs when he remembers a pre-retirement conversation he had with his friend and colleague, Gil Wooten, just before Wooten retired.

“Gil told me other retirees advised him to find something he could give back to,” Roark said. “So, one day I asked what he planned to do. He looked at me completely serious and said, ‘I’m going to open a school to teach people how to parallel park.’” The idea came from a day they watched someone attempt a 28-point parallel-parking maneuver in downtown Little Rock before giving up entirely.

“The parking spot won!” Roark laughed.

But humor aside, Roark is sincere about wanting to stay connected to USACE and the people he’s worked alongside for decades.

“I love this district and the people I’ve come to know over the years,” he said. “Those relationships will always stay with me.”

After four decades of service, countless projects and a legacy built on steady leadership and genuine care, Roark is ready for his next adventure.

“This isn’t goodbye. It’s just so long, for now. I’ll see you on the water…”