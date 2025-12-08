Photo By Kaylee Wendt | An infographic created on Canva detailing the statistics for the 2025 Mount Morris Dam...... read more read more Photo By Kaylee Wendt | An infographic created on Canva detailing the statistics for the 2025 Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area visitor season, including visitation and tour numbers, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 27, 2025. The infographic will be used to inform the public and stakeholders about what Mount Morris Dam accomplished during the year. (U.S. Army graphic by Kaylee Wendt) see less | View Image Page

Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area closes 2025 season with strong attendance and lasting community impact

As the leaves turned along the Genesee River Gorge this fall, the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area wrapped up another successful visitor season — one marked by strong attendance, strengthened partnerships and a renewed appreciation for one of the region’s most significant recreational and engineering assets.

The Mount Morris Dam spans the Genesee River Gorge, where it has protected downstream communities — including the City of Rochester — from catastrophic flooding for 73 years and prevented an estimated $4.6 billion in flood damages, all while evolving into one of the region’s most distinctive public destinations. Today, it offers a blend of history, sightseeing, wildlife viewing and hands-on educational opportunities that attract visitors from across the Northeast.

“The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area is a tremendous asset, not just to the communities who benefit from the flood protection, but also because of the tourism benefits it provides,” said Dam Manager Steve Winslow.

The William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center maintained a strong positive trajectory in 2025, continuing its steady growth following the COVID-19 pandemic and finishing the year 24% above its five-year average. In total, the recreation area welcomed approximately 136,545 visitors, who came to explore the 3,600-acre park rich in natural resources, scenic beauty, trails, park programming, history and recreational activities.

Tourism remains a key economic driver for the surrounding communities. As visitors spend on lodging, food, entertainment and retail goods, the region benefits through increased revenue and job creation. USACE estimates the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area generated approximately $1.1 million in regional economic benefit in 2025.

The recreation area’s success was amplified by strong partnerships that helped keep the site a highly efficient federal resource. By working closely with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; The Arc of Genesee, Livingston, Ontario and Wyoming counties; the Finger Lakes Trail Conference; Scouts; schools; and dozens of volunteers, the dam saved nearly $30,000 in labor costs while still delivering visitor services throughout fiscal year 2025.

Skilled natural resource specialists and park rangers remained in high demand throughout the year, appearing at conservation field days and community events across multiple counties. Their off-site programming reached more than 1,280 people, while 16 schools brought 623 students for on-site field trips that introduced young learners to engineering, geology, hydrology and the natural history of the Genesee River Gorge.

The most popular attraction continued to be the ranger-led tours inside the massive concrete structure. Rangers guided 4,039 visitors through the dam’s interior, offering a rare opportunity to experience a working flood risk management project from the inside and deepening the public’s understanding of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ mission.

“Providing visitor services and offering tours of the dam is an invaluable opportunity to have a meaningful impact on a person’s experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Ranger Alexandria Emke.

On-site programming remained robust, with 1,632 participants attending special events that celebrated the outdoors, public lands and the region’s natural heritage.

Special events during the 2025 season included the Sehgahunda Trail Marathon and Relay – a National Trails Day event; the Many on the Genny Ultra-Marathon; and National Public Lands Day celebration. Outreach events included the Livingston County Family Fest; Conservation Days in Orleans, Ontario and Monroe counties; the William Prior Letchworth Birthday celebration – a Kids to Parks Day event; and the Mount Morris Glory Days Parade.

The 2025 season also reinforced the site’s reputation as a destination for birders, hikers and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Mount Morris Dam and neighboring Letchworth State Park are part of the National Audubon Society’s Important Bird Areas network, providing habitat for species such as bald eagles and peregrine falcons.

Whether on the trails, in guided tours or surrounded by nature, visitors found new reasons to spend time at the dam, while Corps of Engineers staff strengthened their long-standing commitment to public service.

Photos and video of the Mount Morris Dam are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720313193810/

This article was written with the help of generative artificial intelligence and was reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with Department policies and guidance.

