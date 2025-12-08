DSCC celebrates Marine Corps’ 250-year legacy

Photo By Cindy Pray | Staff Sgt. Roxana Avalos, a readiness non-commissioned officer with Defense Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Cindy Pray | Staff Sgt. Roxana Avalos, a readiness non-commissioned officer with Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support (Columbus), cuts the Marine Corps birthday cake during a Marine Corps 250th birthday celebration Nov. 19 in the Defense Supply Center Columbus Operations Center Auditorium. (Photo by Stefanie Hauck/DLA Weapons Support) see less | View Image Page

A spirited celebration of warrior legacy resonated throughout the Defense Supply Center Columbus Operations Center Auditorium Nov. 19, as the installation’s workforce gathered for a birthday ceremony commemorating 250 years of America’s ‘first to fight, ready to win’ force – the United States Marine Corps.



Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support (Columbus) Commander Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor opened the ceremony, acknowledging the event as a “cherished occasion” within the Corps.



“Each year during this special time, our Marines take time to reflect on the fundamental values that define them as Marines and reaffirm their commitment to our nation, their families and their beloved Marine Corps,” she said.



Drawing on her experience within Marine Corps components, Treanor emphasized their enduring legacy of service and fighting spirit.



“Marines are bound by a common thread of dedication to honor, courage, and commitment. These are the core values that have shaped the U.S. Marines into a formidable force and have earned the respect of our allies and our adversaries alike.”



Following Marine Corps tradition, DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) Demand/Supply Chain Analyst and Marine veteran Matt Smith recited the 1921 message of Marine Lt. Gen. John Lejeune, 13th commandant of the Marine Corps. The audience then viewed the [250th birthday video message](https://www.cmc.marines.mil/Birthday/) narrated by current Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz.



DLA Marine Corps Senior Service Integrator and Guest of Honor, Col. Randall White, shared his perspective on the significance of the anniversary.



“I started getting memes and text messages in September…It feels a bit early, but this is a big deal,” he said, recalling the early anticipation leading up to the milestone.



He highlighted each birthday tradition as a reminder of the Corps’ legacy and the high standards Marines are expected to uphold.



“Lejeune's message…what that does for us every year is it makes us reflect on those that came before us, the legacy that we fall into as Marines, and the expectations that we honor them with our actions.”



White recounted joining the Marine Corps shortly before the September 11th attacks, recalling how senior leaders conveyed the legacy forged in World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam. He then spoke of witnessing firsthand how Marines continued to build upon that legacy through the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I watched young Marines, men and women, look at their leadership with the expectation that they're going to have to deal with a very challenging situation. A very determined enemy was dug in…they were ready for the Marines to come,” he said.



“They were sent into a very scary position…going into absolute chaos,” he continued. “Those Marines were going to get the job done and they did. They stood up and they did their duty…they honored that legacy.”



White also underscored the vital operations of the Navy and Marine Corps expeditionary forces today, before returning to the significance of the birthday traditions. He outlined the minimal necessities required for any celebration.



“You need a cake – could a muffin or an MRE biscuit or something, and I’ve seen that – and you need a young Marine, an older Marine, the Commandant's message and General Lejeune's message.”



He elaborated on the meaning of the cake-cutting ceremony, in which the oldest Marine passes cake to the youngest, symbolizing the passing of knowledge, wisdom and experience to the next generation.



White concluded by emphasizing DLA Weapons Support's crucial role in equipping Marines for success.



“For Marines, one of the most important weapons is their rifle. We've layered on a lot of technology and a lot of special equipment…what you've done historically is you’ve provided people like me the confidence that we’re always going to be supported when we’re downrange, whether it was in Iraq or Afghanistan, whether the Marines are in the Pacific or the Caribbean right now,” he said. “Their critical assets are supplied…so thank you for that.”



The ceremony culminated in the traditional cake cutting, with Contract Specialist Gary Rodgers, a two-time Vietnam veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart and Silver Star, as the oldest Marine present and the 4th Marine Corps District’s Lance Cpl. Marcell Johnson as the youngest.



The celebration concluded with the playing of Anchors Aweigh and the Marines’ Hymn, followed by the resounding Marine battle cry, “Oorah!”