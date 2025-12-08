BACH Nurse Practitioner Honored as Clarksville’s Best Your browser does not support the audio element.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) is proud to announce that Sara Cottrell, a Nurse Practitioner in the Medical Specialty (MEDSPEC) and Cardiology Clinic, has been named Best Nurse Practitioner in the 2025 Clarksville’s Best awards. The annual community-driven competition is free to enter, free to vote, and free to win—bringing in thousands of votes across 1,380 businesses, 155 categories, and recognizing 310 winners throughout the region.

Cottrell, who has served both civilian and military communities through her work in cardiology, says the recognition reflects the deeply personal approach she brings to patient care.

“My commitment to my patients extends far beyond the clinical aspect; it is rooted in compassion for their journeys,” she shared. “My mission is to offer more than treatment—I want to foster hope and change lives by caring for their mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. I hope my patients have felt that from me, because I truly love them and their families.”

She credits her faith, her family, and her professional team for supporting her throughout her career, emphasizing that every success is shared.

“Primarily, I attribute this award to the Grace of God and His persistent presence in my life,” said Cottrell. “Secondly, my staff and colleagues. The cardiology staff here at BACH MEDSPEC–Cardiology and my prior peers at St. Thomas Heart–Clarksville are absolutely the best. I’ve always said I am only as good as my staff.”

Cottrell also expressed gratitude for the honor and for the fellow clinicians she has worked alongside over the years.

“I am very blessed and honored even to be nominated, much less to receive this award,” she said. “To be recognized among so many amazing nurse practitioners and providers is mind-blowing, and I am very grateful.”

Before joining BACH, Cottrell worked at a leading civilian cardiology practice. Transitioning to military medicine, she said, was a defining moment both personally and professionally.

“Coming from an outstanding civilian facility to serving at BACH was life changing,” Cottrell explained. “Growing up near Clarksville, I always felt pride when I saw or heard military aircraft overhead. Having the opportunity to care for the brave men and women who serve our country—and their families—is an incredible privilege. I am proud to be a reflection of BACH.”

BACH congratulates Sara Cottrell on this well-deserved recognition and thanks her for her continued dedication to providing exceptional, compassionate care to the Fort Campbell community.