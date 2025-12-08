Goodfellow Hosts 2025 Tech Sgt. Release Party Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – During the 2025 promotion cycle, the Air Force selected 7,884 staff sergeants out of 30,776 eligible for promotion to Technical Sergeant. The 17th Training Wing celebrated another impressive milestone when dozens of deserving Tech. Sgt. Selects were recognized during a ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, on June 27.

Below is the complete list of Goodfellow's 2025 Technical Sergeant selects:



(T)Sgt. Jarek Ryan Akers, 17th Security Forces Squadron

(T)Sgt. Danielle Anderegg, 17th Force Support Squadron

(T)Sgt. Kevin Wiley Campbell, 17th Security Forces Squadron

(T)Sgt. Luke Josia Hopgood, 17th Communications Squadron

(T)Sgt. Gregory P. Mango, 17th Contracting Squadron

(T)Sgt. Bianca Vane Miller, 17th Medical Operations Squadron

(T)Sgt. Joana Elain Acorda, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Justin Tavy Austin, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Kadeesha Blame, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Keith Michael Brown, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. John Daniel Chaplin, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Tevin Earl Charles, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Mason Conkwright, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Jordan Caleb Cook, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Jonathan De La Cruz, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Adrian De La Rosa, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Shawnae Kawai Eugenio, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Logan Ryan Flint, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Matthew A. Foster, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Catherine R. Gannon, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Israel E. Garcia, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Isaiah Paul King, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. James Leeper Lynn, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Aaron M. Leitschuh, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Michael D. McKenzie, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Cordell Will Mentor, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Christopher Metzger, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Andrew Alejandro Ortega, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Zachary C. Peacock, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Evan S. Petz, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Aaron Carl Schmidt, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Ryan Andrew Schwinn, 312th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Grace Taylor Selluana, 313th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Justin Whit Mill, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Grace Elizabeth Steranko, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Nahzeem Jaud Taylor, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Ryan Patrick Torres, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Michael Bryan Waldon, 316th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Noah David Watts, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Warren Edward Wiggins, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Faith Camille Woznicki, 315th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Meghann Featherngill, 313th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Kendall Jama Gruen, 311th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Dylan Rob Bertozzi, 311th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Thomas James Fox, 311th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Gregory Schneider, 311th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Anne Marie Summers, 311th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Jessica Mar Colton, 314th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Juana A. Valle Otero, 314th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Caleb Daniel Way, 314th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Zachary Jame White, 311th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Gregory S. Anderson, 314th Training Squadron

(T)Sgt. Alex Recher, 71st Surveillance Squadron



Their selection reflects a broader Air Force effort to empower enlisted leadership at all levels. As Technical Sergeants, these individuals will take on expanded responsibilities, both as supervisors and subject matter experts in their respective fields.

Congratulations to Goodfellow’s newest Technical Sergeants!