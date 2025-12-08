USSF Combat Forces Command Leadership Visits Buckley Space Force Base, Reinforces Commitment to Missile Warning Mission and People

Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, commander of USSF Combat Forces Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, CFC command senior enlisted leader, visited Buckley Space Force Base on Dec. 4, 2025, to gain a firsthand understanding of Buckley SFB’s critical missile warning mission and the diverse support network empowering Airmen and Guardians to excel.



The visit centered on observing frontline missile warning operations conducted by Guardians of Mission Delta 4. Gagnon and Rozneck were able to assess the challenges, capabilities, and innovations within this crucial mission set.



The leadership team saw firsthand how MD 4’s network infrastructure seamlessly integrates data from various sources, enabling rapid threat detection and response for its tenant units.



“The agility and expertise of the teams operating these systems is truly remarkable,” said Gagnon. “The Missile Warning mission is vital to our national security, and it is being carried out flawlessly by the dedicated professionals here at Buckley.”



Both leaders received briefings and spoke with team members to better comprehend how the mission at Buckley SFB is conducted.



“Seeing the missile warning system in operation, supported by these cutting-edge technologies, reinforced my understanding of Buckley SFB’s critical role,” added Rozneck, emphasizing his focus on understanding the human element behind the technology.



A crucial part of the visit was a tour of the 460th Medical Group’s mental health facilities, underscoring CFC’s commitment to the force’s long-term resilience. From new telehealth initiatives to one-on-one counseling opportunities, Airmen and Guardians shared with Gagnon and Rozneck what those resources mean to them.



Further illustrating this emphasis, the CFC leadership toured the 460th Force Support Squadron, learning about initiatives that support service members and their families, from childcare programs to educational opportunities, fostering a strong sense of community and ensuring overall well-being. These programs are designed to enhance resilience and personal development, directly contributing to a more combat-ready and adaptable force.



“Lt. Gen. Gagnon has emphasized that ‘people are our power’ and underscored the importance of the force,” stated Rozneck. “Guardians and Airmen—military and civilian alike—remain his priority. We will continue to track the challenges and needs of our members, working together to build a more resilient and ready force.”



The CFC leadership also participated in a luncheon with a group of non-commissioned officers, providing an opportunity for candid dialogue and valuable feedback.



Rozneck continued, “The chance to hear directly from those executing the mission is invaluable, and those insights and perspectives are essential as we look for ways to improve support and empower our people.”



The day wrapped up with a physical training session with members of the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, demonstrating a commitment to the force’s overall well-being.



Overall, the visit allowed CFC leadership to witness Buckley SFB as a combat-ready team and a resilient force, demonstrating it as a power-projection platform that contributes to national security in an increasingly complex global environment.

