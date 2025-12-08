Munson Army Health Center Expands Appointment Access with 24/7 Online Booking

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez, assigned to Munson Army Health...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez, assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth Kansas uses a cell phone to access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, Dec. 12. The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website for 24/7 access to your healthcare information, including managing appointments, and exchanging messages with the healthcare team anytime and anywhere. The health center is testing online appointment booking through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to provide patients 24/7 appointing access. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Munson Army Health Center is testing online appointment booking through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to provide patients 24/7 appointing access.

"We are excited to offer this online service to our beneficiaries," said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson director. "The 24/7 online appointment booking system empowers patients to take control of their healthcare and manage their appointments on their own schedule.”

The online booking feature allows patients to schedule and manage appointments at their convenience, anytime, day or night.

“Using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, our beneficiaries can view available primary care appointment slots, select a time that works for them, and even cancel or reschedule appointments as needed,” said Toni McCall, chief of Munson’s Business Operations Division.

This enhancement significantly expands access to primary care and reduces the need to call the appointment line during peak hours. Munson began testing online booking in the fall with members of the Patient and Family Partnership Council to give the staff a chance to learn the system.

“We are actively working to optimize the online booking system and appreciate your patience as we navigate this additional service. We encourage you to provide feedback about your experience so we can continue to improve the system,” said Walker.

For those who prefer to call, Munson’s appointment line remains available on weekdays at 913-684-6250 from 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

“With the addition on online booking, we expect to see reduced call agent wait times for patients who do phone in to schedule appointments,” said McCall.

During the initial test phase more than 180 appointments were booked using the patient portal, reducing demand on the call center.

Important Tips for Online Appointment Booking:

To ensure a smooth experience when booking appointments online, please keep the following in mind:

• Know Your Provider: You will need to know the name of your Primary Care Manager (PCM) or specialist when scheduling your appointment. This information can be found in the portal.

• Verify Location: Please ensure that you are booking your appointment at Munson to avoid scheduling errors. When searching by location enter “Ft. Leavenworth”. Searching Fort Leavenworth, Munson, etc. will result in “no results found”.

• Additional Comments: In the additional comments field please provide as much information about your appointment need as possible. This will allow nursing staff to ensure patients are appropriately scheduled.

“We are only booking in-person appointments through the portal, which is the bulk of our primary care appointments, said Walker. “As we phase this new system in, we look forward to learning more and maximizing appointment booking capabilities through the platform,”

To schedule an appointment using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal visit https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or, to schedule an appointment by phone contact the call center at 913 684-6250 weekdays from 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Assistance through the MHS GENESIS Help Desk

If you have any issues with the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can get support from the MHS GENESIS Help Desk at 800-600-9332. Help Desk representatives can guide you through logging in and navigating the portal. They’re available to help you gain seamless access to your health information whenever you need it.

For issues accessing the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal with your DS Logon, contact the DMDC Customer Contact Center at 800-368-3665. Help is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.