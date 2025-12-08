New Era of Leadership in the 17th CONS Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, on June 4.

The 17th CONS welcomed incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas A. Redfield to their mission of creating agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions that are essential to train, develop and inspire the future force.

“I'm lucky to have been entrusted with such an awesome group of people,” Said Redfield, “You've already been an encouraging presence, and I relish the coming opportunity to encourage each Spartan to live free and beyond. Thank you.”