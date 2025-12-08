Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.04.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    New Era of Leadership in the 17th CONS

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, on June 4.
    The 17th CONS welcomed incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas A. Redfield to their mission of creating agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions that are essential to train, develop and inspire the future force.
    “I'm lucky to have been entrusted with such an awesome group of people,” Said Redfield, “You've already been an encouraging presence, and I relish the coming opportunity to encourage each Spartan to live free and beyond. Thank you.”

