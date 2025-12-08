McConnell AFB Leads the Way in NG911 Connectivity: A Collaborative Success Story

McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. — Airmen of the 22nd Communications Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, 184th Communications Flight, Kansas Air National Guard (KANG), and AFLCMC 911 Sustainment and Modernization Office teamed up to set a new standard for Next Generation 911 (NG911) technology across the Air Force.

McConnell’s Emergency Services IP Network and NG911 project has successfully upgraded emergency communications, connecting the base’s 911 service directly to the local fiber network, ensuring faster and more reliable emergency response capabilities.

The Power of Teamwork: McConnell AFB and ANG Collaboration The One Base, One Network initiative laid the framework for McConnell AFB to take the lead while integrating the ANG’s network into the base’s emergency services. By leveraging the capabilities of both Wing's network infrastructure, the 911 service migration became more collaborative, rolling the ANG under McConnell’s NG911 solution. “This accomplishment is not just about cutting-edge technology—it’s about protecting our Airmen, ensuring the safety of everyone on base, and doing the right thing to safeguard our community,” said Kevin Gootee, 22nd Communications Squadron flight director. “We saw a need and took action.”

By rolling the KANG’s telephony systems into McConnell’s ESInet framework, the team expanded the base’s 911 coverage while minimizing costs and maximizing operational efficiency. The partnership between the two communications squadrons led to a first of its kind accomplishment.

A Milestone for Emergency Communications in the DoD The cutover to ESInet and the fiber-based NG911 solution represents a milestone for McConnell and the Air Force’s emergency communications strategy, ensuring McConnell’s emergency response systems are fully integrated with DoW’s modernization efforts. McConnell’s new capability is set to improve the response times and reliability of 911 calls-critical for ensuring the safety and security of the base and its personnel.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Future Funding and Established Deployments “McConnell has set the bar for NG911 connectivity, but this success should not come at the expense of base funds,” said Lt Col Saheba Dehenre, Deputy Division Chief with the office of the Chief Information Officer. “During the fiscal year 2027 investment review the Department of the Air Force (DAF) established foundational enterprise information technology (IT) programs such as NG911 to support these critical costs that underpin all Airmen and Guardian communication strategies.”

To ensure standardization, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s 911 Sustainment and Integration Office at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, will continue working with McConnell and other DAF locations to properly install and integrate the Customer Premise Equipment necessary to enable NG911 solutions.

This multi-base wing collaboration strengthens emergency response readiness and establishes a model for enterprise-level network integration across the DAF and the ANG.