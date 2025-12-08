Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    527th MP Co. places first in Hohenfels flag football championship

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    527th MP Co. places first in Hohenfels flag football championship

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Four teams gathered in fog and freezing temperatures for the Hohenfels flag football championship Dec. 4, 2025 at the Aggie Johnson Memorial Sportplatz.

    The 527th Military Police Company shut out A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, for the championships in an 18-0 game.

    Competing for the third spot, the Raptor team from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center won over C Co., 1-4 Infantry Regiment.

    To see further photos from the games, visit the photo album here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720330797638/

