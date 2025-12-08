Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Michael Lane, referee, tosses a coin to determine...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Michael Lane, referee, tosses a coin to determine which team calls offense or defense. Four teams gathered for the Hohenfels flag football championship Dec. 4, 2025 at the Aggie Johnson Memorial Sportplatz. The 527th Military Police Company shut out A Co., 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment for the championships in an 18 to 0 game. Competing for the third spot, the Raptor team from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center won over C Co., 1-4 Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

527th MP Co. places first in Hohenfels flag football championship Your browser does not support the audio element.

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Four teams gathered in fog and freezing temperatures for the Hohenfels flag football championship Dec. 4, 2025 at the Aggie Johnson Memorial Sportplatz.



The 527th Military Police Company shut out A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, for the championships in an 18-0 game.



Competing for the third spot, the Raptor team from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center won over C Co., 1-4 Infantry Regiment.



To see further photos from the games, visit the photo album here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720330797638/