527th MP Co. places first in Hohenfels flag football championship

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Four teams gathered in fog and freezing temperatures for the Hohenfels flag football championship Dec. 4, 2025 at the Aggie Johnson Memorial Sportplatz.
The 527th Military Police Company shut out A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, for the championships in an 18-0 game.
Competing for the third spot, the Raptor team from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center won over C Co., 1-4 Infantry Regiment.
To see further photos from the games, visit the photo album here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720330797638/
