Built for adaptability: How one Incirlik Airman advances ACE readiness

When the ramp of the C-17 Globemaster III slammed shut and the engines roared to life, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control official, knew there was no turning back.

Inside the aircraft, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen sat shoulder-to-shoulder, rucksacks pressed tight and static lines clipped overhead. High above Fort Benning, Georgia, Burts wasn’t just preparing for his first airborne jump, he was stepping into a mindset that would later shape his career two years later at one of the most strategically critical installations in U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa.

“You could feel the nerves kicking in, but everyone tried to play it cool,” said Burts. “Once we got to the airfield and started rigging up, it got real. I sat next to an Army Ranger who looked over and said, ‘I didn’t know the Air Force did this.’ I just smiled and said, ‘Yes, sir.’”

That first jump marked the beginning of a path that now reflects the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman concepts, principles central to how the 39th Air Base Wing operates at Incirlik AB in support of U.S. and NATO deterrence missions.

Before arriving at Incirlik, Burts served with the 435th Security Forces Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of a 26-member contingency response team responsible for securing and opening airfields.

“It gave me a different perspective on what Airmen can do,” he said. “Working with the Army, Germans, Italians, and Belgians showed me how versatile we need to be. You realize that being multi-capable isn’t just a concept, it’s a necessity, especially here at Incirlik, where we’re forward, exposed, and always ready to respond.”

Those experiences carried into his work at Incirlik, where small teams often rely on Airmen who can support multiple mission sets.

“What truly sets Staff Sgt. Burts apart is his proactive approach to embracing ACE principles,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon, 39th SFS commander. “He doesn’t wait to be told what to do. He identifies gaps, develops solutions, and empowers his fellow Airmen to adapt and overcome challenges. His willingness to learn new skills, combined with his ability to train and mentor others, is exactly the type of initiative we need to cultivate throughout the 39th SFS.”

Burts later expanded his skillset during a joint parachute training operation in Romania with the 82nd Airborne Division and NATO partners. After landing, the team completed a 12-mile movement to secure and assess an airfield alongside communication, intelligence, and allied personnel.

“It showed that the Air Force can bring real capability to the fight,” said Burts. “We went in with our comm guys and intel folks and worked side by side with the Army and NATO allies. That same kind of cooperation is what happens every day at Incirlik, whether we’re training with Turkish partners or supporting NATO aircraft on transient operations.”

Those experiences strengthened his understanding of interoperability, critical for a base that supports rapid, multinational operations.

“Staff Sgt. Burts’s diverse skillset is a force multiplier for the 39th SFS,” said Langdon. “His experiences, from working alongside NATO partners in Romania to training our Airmen in cross-functional tasks here at Incirlik with our Turkish counterparts, have instilled in him a deep understanding of interoperability. That understanding is crucial for successful ACE operations and for ensuring we can seamlessly integrate with our allied forces to meet any challenge.”

At Incirlik AB, Burts trains younger defenders on vehicle operations, equipment staging, and logistics preparation, tasks that support ACE requirements across U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.

“It’s a force multiplier for the Air Force,” said Burts. “It gives commanders confidence that their Airmen can operate anywhere. Whether you’re a cop, a port dawg, or a comm tech, you can step in and get the job done, just like we do here at Incirlik when supporting regional contingency operations.”

His cross-functional development includes palletizing equipment, operating forklifts, preparing vehicles, programming radios, operating drones, and maintaining tactical vehicles, skills essential for small-team missions and rapid movements.

“I used to ask, ‘Why am I learning a comm guy’s job or a port dawg’s job?’” said Burts. “But when you’re deployed with a small team or responding to an emergency, it makes sense. At Incirlik, we operate in a region where seconds matter, and flexibility can mean mission success.”

Training with Turkish Air Force and NATO partners further reinforced his readiness.

“My leadership always pushed us to train like we fight,” said Burts. “We work with the Turkish Air Force and other NATO partners during exercises to test our response, communication, and integration capabilities. That’s how you build confidence in yourself and your team.”

His readiness directly reflects the capabilities the 39th SFS and 39th ABW develop to support regional operations.

“Developing Airmen like Staff Sgt. Burts is paramount to our strategic deterrence and sustainment mission here at Incirlik,” said Langdon. “His adaptability and cross-functional skills directly enhance our ability to project power and reassure our allies in this critical region. By fostering a culture of ACE and empowering Airmen to operate in diverse roles, we send a clear message that we are prepared to respond to any threat, deter aggression, and safeguard our wing’s mission in support of both USEUCOM and USCENTCOM.”

His readiness reflects the capabilities the 39th SFS and 39th ABW develop to support regional operations, aligning with the broader strategic posture of U.S. forces in Europe. USEUCOM emphasizes that forward-based operations with Allies deter aggression, project U.S. combat power, and reinforce collective defense.

“At the end of the day, ACE is about resilience, readiness, and trust,” said Burts. “It’s about knowing your people can adapt when it matters most. If the Air Force calls, I know I can go and I know we’ll get the job done.”