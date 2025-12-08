U.S. Navy recovers F/A-18F, MH-60R aircraft lost from USS Nimitz Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Navy successfully recovered on Dec. 5, 2025 the F/A-18F Super Hornet and MH-60R Seahawk aircraft lost during two separate incidents off USS Nimitz (CVN 68).



The recovery effort was conducted by Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73); Task Force 75; the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV); and CTG 73.6’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit. Both aircraft, lost on Oct. 26, 2025, were located and retrieved from a depth of approximately 400 feet. The Navy employed a contracted Vessel of Opportunity, equipped with a government-owned, contractor-operated unmanned system, to lift and recover the aircraft.



“This recovery was a true Navy team effort across CTF 73, SUPSALV, Task Force 75, HSM 73, VFA 22, and our Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Andersen, the CTF 73 officer who led the salvage mission. “Everyone involved brought critical expertise ensuring we could safely and successfully bring these aircraft back under U.S. custody. This operation highlights the importance of naval integration, readiness, and the unmatched capability of our salvage and diving teams.”



All recovered aircraft components are being transported to a designated U.S. military installation in the Indo-Pacific region for detailed analysis. The incidents remain under investigation.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.