U.S. Marine with 3rd MLR saves life on highway

Photo By Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj. Donald Reynolds, right, sergeant major, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, reads a promotion warrant during an award ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2025. Maj. Daniel J. Pacheco, an assistant air officer with 3d MLR, was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal after helping save a fellow Marine's life following a motorcycle crash on the Pali highway. Reynolds is a native of Pennsylvania and Pacheco is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii – U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel J. Pacheco, a CH-53 Super Stallion pilot and the air officer with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal after helping save a fellow Marine's life following a motorcycle crash on the Pali Highway, Oahu, Hawaii, on Oct. 26, 2025.



Pacheco and his wife, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kaylan Deppe, an electronic warfare officer with U.S. Pacific Fleet, were heading westbound on a rainy Sunday afternoon when they noticed traffic slowing ahead.



“We saw someone just face down in the middle of the two lanes with a motorcycle helmet on, and they weren’t moving,” said Pacheco.



Pacheco pulled over and directed his wife to call 9-1-1 as they both ran toward the unconscious rider. Pacheco said he relied on his recent Tactical Combat Casualty Care training and retrieved his issued Individual First Aid Kit from their car to begin assessing the rider’s injuries.



“I just ran through the MARCH PAWS process,” Pacheco said. “He was just barely conscious at this point. I opened the IFAK, and I had trauma shears in there, so I just started cutting off what remained of his jacket to get a better view of what was going on.” MARCH PAWS is a military acronym used in TCCC to guide personnel through the corrective actions of assessing and treating a casualty during life-threatening circumstances. It stands for massive bleeding, airway, respiration, circulation, hypothermia/head injuries, pain, antibiotics, wounds, and splinting.



He found a wound near the rider’s collarbone and worked to stop the bleeding. Meanwhile, Deppe helped coordinate with paramedics over the phone and directed traffic to keep the area clear for first responders. Additional travelers joined to aid Pacheco in treating the rider.



“He started to become more conscious at this point, like asking multiple times, ‘Where am I? What happened?’” Pacheco noted.



After being directed by dispatchers, Deppe continuously asked the rider questions to check his awareness. Through questioning, Pacheco learned he was treating a fellow Marine – Cpl. Lukas Winkles, a fire team leader with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd MLR, 3rd MarDiv.



“I told my wife as soon as we get everything stabilized, then we’ll call the duty,” Pacheco said, “But at that point we were still focused on treating him.”



Eventually, the fire department arrived at the scene, followed by EMTs. Pacheco briefed the responders while medics loaded Winkles into the ambulance. Pacheco and Deppe followed the ambulance to a nearby hospital. They did not want Winkles to be alone, said Pacheco; they waited for his command to arrive and notify his immediate family.



“I told Lukas in the hospital,” Pacheco said, “if I had done that on my bike and you had been driving in the truck, I know you would have done the same thing for me, like hands down. This is what we do.” Winkles later received treatment for multiple serious injuries and is now recovering at a Navy medical facility.



“Always being prepared can save lives,” Pacheco said, “Not just in combat, but in everyday situations as well.”



Pacheco, himself a motorcyclist, emphasized the importance of preparation. He noted that wearing the proper protective gear, seeking rider education, and applying skills learned through military training can make a critical difference in any given situation.



Pacheco’s actions that day were the living embodiment of every value that the Marine Corps instills. In providing life-saving medical aid to an injured Marine, he demonstrated the honor to do what was right without hesitation, the courage to face danger head-on, and the unwavering commitment to never leave a fallen comrade behind. He proved that the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor on his chest wasn't just a symbol—it was a promise kept.



3rd MLR is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in amphibious and littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with the joint force and allied and partnered nations.