Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civic Action Team members host a run club for members of the Palauan community in Anguar, Palau, 2025. The weekly gatherings promote physical fitness and community bonding while building ongoing relationships with local residents. (Courtesy Photo)

Civic Action Team strengthens community ties in Palau

CAMP KATUU, Palau — From lively Zumba classes under the island sun to hands-on projects shaping Palau’s future, the Civic Action Team (CAT) continues to support the community through a wide range of humanitarian, construction, and outreach efforts. Every project, event, and partnership reflects a shared goal, strengthening the connection between the United States and the Republic of Palau while promoting growth, sustainability, and long-term resilience across the islands.



Established as a bilateral initiative between the U.S. military and the Government of Palau, the Civic Action Team operates as a rotating, three-month mission focused on construction, conservation, community engagement, and skill development. CAT personnel work side by side with local partners, providing engineering expertise, mentorship, training opportunities, and support for ongoing public-service initiatives, all aimed at empowering the community and enhancing quality of life.



One of CAT’s key ongoing efforts is at Palau’s only recycling center, where the team is constructing a long-needed access road. Previously, only smaller vehicles were able to reach the facility, limiting its operations and slowing the recycling process. The new road will allow larger trucks to transport recyclables, improving efficiency, increasing safety, and expanding capacity. This project directly supports Palau’s national commitment to environmental stewardship, a shared priority between the Government of Palau and the U.S. Embassy, and reinforces the team’s dedication to protecting the environment for future generations.



Additional undertaking includes work on the mobile dock (MDOCK) project, where CAT engineers have been serving as the primary contractor. Their heavy equipment expertise and hands-on support have eased the workload of Palau’s small engineering staff, enabling steady progress on an initiative essential to maritime operations and community accessibility.



“The CAT team has been our sole contractor for the MDOCK project,” said Project Manager Mr. Ray. “They have taken a huge load from our small-heavy equipment team, and they have also provided expert insights on the project. We thank them and hope that we continue to work together in the future.”



The anchor project represents another effort with long-term benefits for Palau’s marine ecosystem. The anchors are designed to secure nets used to catch pelagic fish, reducing pressure on reef species and helping preserve coral habitats. Reef fish play a crucial role in maintaining coral health; when too many are harvested, algae overtakes the reefs, increasing coral bleaching and habitat decline. Healthy coral reefs not only protect Palau’s shorelines from typhoons, but also sustain the nation’s largest industry, tourism.



Beyond construction and conservation, CAT maintains a strong focus on community well-being through fitness and enrichment programs. Weekly Zumba and yoga sessions, movie nights, and track conditioning events bring people together and foster a sense of unity, wellness, and shared purpose. These gatherings highlight the importance of physical and mental health while building connections that strengthen the community.



“Zumba helps me stay calm and relaxed, easing my stress, making it fun to stay healthy,” said loyal Zumba member Kyle Brell. “I can leave Camp Katuu with a clear mind, which helps me sleep better and feel stronger overall.”



The Civic Action Team Radio Show, co-hosted by DJ Smalls, continues to be one of the most popular ways to engage listeners across the islands. Featuring guests such as Bilung Salii, Mia, and Jubilee, the show blends music, conversation, and updates on current projects. It has become a platform for storytelling, cultural connection, and community-wide engagement.



Another cornerstone of CAT’s mission is its apprenticeship program, which equips participants with valuable technical skills while strengthening local infrastructure and workforce readiness. Apprentices receive hands-on training, mentorship, and guidance that prepare them for long-term success and self-sufficiency. Beyond skill-building, the program fosters personal growth, confidence, and teamwork, creating lasting, generational impact for families and communities across Palau.



“My favorite part about the program is that I get to learn something new every day,” said Electrician apprentice Sammy. “My boss Cpl. Fletcher (a member of the CAT team) always makes work fun and is there for me whenever I need help, even with things outside of work.”



Recently, CAT expanded its outreach through educational initiatives, including college preparation workshops and a girls’ mentorship program designed to support young women as they pursue higher education and develop leadership skills. These initiatives highlight the team’s commitment to investing in Palau’s next generation and ensuring future leaders have the tools, encouragement, and opportunities they need to succeed.



As the mission continues, CAT remains focused on its core intent, serving alongside the people of Palau, supporting community-driven priorities, and strengthening the longstanding partnership between both nations. Every project, whether building, teaching, mentoring, or participating in cultural engagements, reflects a commitment to service and mutual respect.



“Seeing pure joy from the community during our outreach events is such a rewarding feeling,” said Cpl. Fletcher. “Being here for only three months and already becoming like family with the community is a true testament to the impact we’re making. This mission brings pure happiness to the humanitarian work we’re doing.”