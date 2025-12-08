355th Wing Honorary Change of Command

The 355th Wing welcomed new Tucson community leaders into its Honorary Commander Program during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 8, 2025.



The Honorary Commander Program forges a strong partnership between Davis-Monthan and the Tucson community by pairing civic leaders with unit commanders to provide a direct understanding of the 355th Wing’s rescue and attack mission and the Air Force heritage customs and camaraderie that drive it.



During the honorary change of command, unit commanders passed their guidons to their incoming appointees, marking the formal transition of roles and responsibilities within the Honorary Commander Program.



“To our outgoing honorary commanders, thank you. What you’ve accomplished over the past few years has been invaluable,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander. “You not only strengthened and built the relationship between DM and the community but you also helped us take care of our Airmen and find better ways to connect them with the community.”



As the ceremony concluded Cabrera emphasized the importance of continuing the strong relationship between the base and the city of Tucson.



“To our newly inducted honorary commanders, welcome. You are now part of the Davis-Monthan family and this is a valuable opportunity to see the strong partnership between Tucson and DM,” said Cabrera. “We look forward to working alongside you, Rescue and Attack!”

