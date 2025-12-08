US Navy Celebrates Completion of Major Energy Generation Project at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Department of the Navy, through a leasing initiative with energy solutions provider, Ameresco, today announced the completion of a major energy generation project at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach (NWSSB), in Seal Beach, California.

To mark this significant achievement, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held officially recognizing the commencement of commercial operations under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Ameresco and San Jose Clean Energy.

The energy project—developed through a forward-thinking leasing initiative—represents a model of collaboration between the Navy and the private sector. Ameresco financed, designed, and constructed the project on Navy-owned land and will continue to operate and maintain the energy generation and storage assets through the term of the lease.

Designed with a focus on mission readiness and energy dominance, this project includes 12 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic installation paired with a 16.7 MW-hour battery energy storage system, as well as switchgear and local distribution upgrades. Instead of traditional cash rent, Ameresco is providing infrastructure upgrades and completion of mission critical projects at NWSSB, delivering long-term value to the installation and its mission supporting the warfighter.

“This successful leasing initiative strengthens our national security by allowing us to leverage the value of our land to fulfill mission-critical projects that harden our infrastructure against disruptions and deliver resilient energy where it matters most,” said Capt. Kyle Caldwell, Commanding Officer of NWSSB. “It ensures that NWSSB remains a ready, capable installation prepared to support the Fleet at any time.”

By leveraging Naval Facilities and Engineering Systems Command, Southwest’s team of professionals and available Title 10 Real Estate authorities, NWSSB successfully aligned real property solutions with mission objectives – achieving smarter, faster and more strategic outcomes than traditional contracting methods.