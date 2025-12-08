457th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas –

Members of the 457th Fighter Squadron welcomed Lt. Col. Justin “Colt” Lewis as their new commander during a change of command ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.

Col. David “Shave” Snodgrass, 301st Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony as Lt. Col. David E. “Trigger” Zeytoonjian relinquished command of the 457 FS to Lewis. The event marked the squadron’s first change of command since completing its transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A Lightning II.

In his remarks, Snodgrass highlighted Zeytoonjian’s role in leading the Spads through their historic conversion.

“What does a fighter squadron do when they don’t have any fighters and there’s no flying?” Snodgrass asked. “That was the problem Trigger faced when he took command in January 2024. He led the team through the thousand tasks it took to stand up F-35 operations—hiring pilots, building training profiles and syllabus, and moving into this new facility. Because of his leadership, the Reserve Command’s first unit-equipped F-35 squadron is flying a full schedule today.”

Snodgrass noted the squadron grew from two to more than 30 qualified F-35 pilots during Zeytoonjian’s tenure and credited the entire team for keeping the conversion on timeline despite aircraft delivery delays, software challenges, and simulator shortfalls.

“Trigger, your judgment, humility, and dedication have been key to every Spad success these past years,” Snodgrass said. “You did your job well.”

Snodgrass also expressed confidence in the squadron’s new commander.

“Colt, your task now is to lead the Spads to full combat mission readiness as we exit conversion and prepare for future deployments,” he said. “You’re a hard-working leader and an excellent fighter pilot who truly cares about your people. I’m supremely confident in your ability to take this team forward.”

Speaking to the Spads, he referenced a favorite quote from legendary football coach Bill Belichick: “Do your job.”

“Not only did you do your jobs, you did them extremely well,” Zeytoonjian said. “From zero flying capability in this jet to the brink of F-35 combat capability in about 20 months—that was you. Your skill, professionalism, and determination to get things done despite every obstacle have been remarkable to watch. Thank you for giving me your very best. I love my family and I love the Spads. It’s been an honor.”

Following the formal reading of orders and passing of the guidon, Lewis addressed the squadron for the first time as commander. He spoke about the unique “Spad culture” that has shaped his nearly decade-long tenure in the unit and offered three words he believes define it.

“From the outside looking in, you can’t understand it, and from the inside looking out, you can’t always explain it,” he said. “But if I had to sum it up, a Spad is approachable, credible and—when our nation calls—violent.”

He explained that approachability means visitors and new teammates are welcomed and helped, not ignored; credibility means every airman is responsible for being tactically ready in the F-35; and controlled, professional violence refers to the decisive, rapid action the squadron must be prepared to deliver in combat.

“We are not a flying club—we are a fighter squadron,” Lewis said. “Rapid, violent action is required when demanded by America, and the Spads will provide that wherever we’re sent.”

Lewis closed by pledging his support to the airmen he now leads.

“I’ve learned from every Spad commander I’ve served under, and I’ll do my best to give you everything you need to be successful,” he said. “If you take care of the Spads, I will take care of you. I love the Spads to the bone.”

The 457th Fighter Squadron, assigned to the 301st Operations Group, 301st Fighter Wing, is an Air Force Reserve Command unit based at NAS JRB Fort Worth. The squadron flies the F-35A Lightning II and trains combat-ready airmen to support worldwide contingency operations in defense of the nation.

