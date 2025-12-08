Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 18, 2025,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 18, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground closed for 2025 on Dec. 1; cabins remain available Your browser does not support the audio element.

The majority of Pine View Campground in Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy closed Dec. 1, said officials with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Supervisory Recreation Specialist (Facility Manager) Alex Karis said campsites will not be available between Dec. 1 and April 30, 2025.



“Every year, come Dec 1, the campsites are closed for the winter,” Karis said. “We do this to prevent issues with the water hydrants and limit the amount of snow removal needed.



“Cabins are still open and available during the winter months,” Karis said. “Campsites will open back up on May 1, 2026. Obviously, if weather’s a little bit nicer, we’ll look at opening it up earlier. Our Directorate of Public Works has 30 days to get the comfort stations open. And I don't want to put those requests in too early and all of a sudden they open up and then we get that big April freeze or snowfall and have damages.”



May 1, 2026, falls on a Friday and also coincides with the opening day of fishing season on post so that will be the goal to reopen the campground for the next season, Karis said.



Cabins at Pine View Campground, which are available year-round, range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.



The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out will also remain open, Karis said.



“The office will be manned as we’ll have cabin guests, and they’ll handle reservations for camping in spring/summer. Equipment check-out will be available, but business volume in that area is very low in the winter.”



Following are the latest cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground that were updated Oct. 1, 2025, for fiscal year 2026:



• duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $110 Sunday-Thursday, $125 Friday-Saturday; general public, $120, Sunday-Thursday, $145 Friday-Saturday.



• lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $150 Sunday-Thursday and $165 Friday-Saturday.



• park model cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $125 Sunday-Thursday, $140 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday, $160 Friday-Saturday.



• east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday; general public, $165 Sunday-Thursday and $180 Friday-Saturday.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 502-898-3517.



People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”