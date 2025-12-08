Photo By Brian Valencia | Master Sgt. Anthony Eberly, 59th Medical Wing volunteer services coordinator, reviews...... read more read more Photo By Brian Valencia | Master Sgt. Anthony Eberly, 59th Medical Wing volunteer services coordinator, reviews information desk procedures with volunteer Sharon Disler at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025. Since assuming the role, Eberly has expanded the program significantly, doubling its volunteer roster from 42 to 84 and increasing overall volunteer hours by more than 100 percent. (Defense Health Agency photo by Brian J. Valencia) see less | View Image Page

Revamped Volunteer Services Program Reinvigorates Patient Support at Wilford Hall

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — After nearly two years of limited activity, the 59th Medical Wing’s Volunteer Services Program has staged a remarkable resurgence, more than doubling its volunteer force and significantly increasing its patient impact across the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.



Spearheading the effort is Master Sgt. Anthony Eberly, who assumed leadership of the program in early 2024 following a prolonged vacancy in the coordinator position.



“When I stepped into the role, the program hadn’t had a full-time lead since 2022,” Eberly said. “Despite that, several long-standing volunteers remained dedicated, keeping things afloat. But we knew it could be so much more, with a little structure and a lot of heart.”



Since then, the program has expanded significantly growing from 42 active volunteers contributing 545 hours in Oct. 2023 to 84 volunteers providing 1,171 hours in Oct. 2025. This doubling of personnel and more than 100% increase in volunteer hours reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen patient support and enhance clinical efficiency across the 59th Medical Wing.



“Volunteers fill critical gaps, especially when military or civilian manpower isn’t available,” Eberly said. “They answer phones, help transport patients, escort families, and provide information to visitors who might otherwise be waiting or confused. It’s about enhancing the entire experience.”



The strategic revamp of the program led to a greater community impact while revitalization led to several new initiatives:



• Step Saver Program: Relaunched in partnership with the Safety Office, volunteers now assist in transporting over 2,000 patients annually between the parking lot and clinic.

• Teen Volunteer Opportunities: A new youth outreach component enables volunteers as young as 14 to gain service hours while contributing to healthcare support.

• Red Cross Partnership: A renewed collaboration brings Red Cross support back into WHASC and other JBSA locations.

• Streamlined Onboarding: Onboarding timelines have been reduced to as little as two weeks for many roles, making it easier for newcomers to get started.

• Expanded Roles: Volunteers now serve across 31 departments, including laboratory, pharmacy, PACU, and the front desk.



Beyond administrative duties, volunteers now average over 800 annual patient escorts and assist more than 900 patients traveling between clinics and parking lots. Additionally, they answer more than one in four patient inquiries by phone or in person—filling a vital communication role.



“This program has become a lifeline not just for our patients, but for our clinics,” Eberly added. “We’ve also opened the door for Airmen and Guardians in casual status—those waiting for reassignment or training—to step in and support our mission.”



Recent retirees from military service also make up a growing portion of the volunteer base, including former physicians who wish to continue contributing to the military community.



“Volunteers bring wisdom, experience, and compassion into our facility,” said Col. Karen Buikema, Lackland Medical Support Group deputy commander. “Their dedication is a reflection of what service truly means and we’re grateful for every one of them.”



How to Join:



Volunteer Services welcomes individuals age 14 and older. Those interested in serving at one of the Wing’s San Antonio clinic locations can contact MSgt. Eberly directly at anthony.j.eberly2.mil@health.mil to schedule an appointment and learn about next steps.



"Above all, I’m incredibly grateful for our dedicated and passionate volunteers,” added Buikema. “They give not just their time, but their hearts. That’s what makes them extraordinary.”