1 SOLRS receives AF-level award

Lt. Col. Garrett Hernandez, 1st Special Operations Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, far left, and Senior Master Sgt Karen Fisher, 1 SOLRS senior enlisted leader, far right, present retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Denkler, an Order of Daedalians director, with a thank-you gift at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 24, 2025. The 1 SOLRS received the Department of the Air Force level 2025 Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness award, recognizing the squadron for delivering combat support, innovation, deployment expertise and quality of life initiatives—all while supporting the rigorous operational requirements of Air Force Special Operations Command.

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- The 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron was presented with the 2024 Daedalian Maj. General Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award Nov. 24, 2025, at Hurlburt Field, Florida.



The award, first presented in 1962, is given annually by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and sponsored by the Order of the Daedalians, to recognize the single best logistics readiness unit across the entire Air Force.



Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Mike Denkler, an Order of Daedalians director, presented the Department of the Air Force level award this year.



“Logistics is a driving force in many military operations, and recognizing this group is an honor,” said Denkler.



In 2024, the 1 SOLRS conducted 119 missions, transporting 252 passengers and 100 tons of cargo, and cut acquisition delays for aircraft parts by 60%. They executed the first-ever forward area refueling point on a highway with an AC-130J Ghostrider proving agile combat employment concepts. Additionally, they enabled the recovery of two fallen soldiers in the Mediterranean — earning praise from the Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the German Air Force.



Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Dorsett, a 1 SOLRS flight chief, said the award was centered on sustaining and redefining operational reach across the globe and excelling in quality of life and people programs.



“The Airmen of the 1 SOLRS delivered an unprecedented blend of combat support, innovation, deployment expertise, and quality of life transformation — all while sustaining the most demanding operations tempo in AFSOC.”