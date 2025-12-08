New Vision at Envision Xpress

Photo By Charles Haymond | Envision Xpress undergoes a facility rearrangement the week of Nov. 11 inside the...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | Envision Xpress undergoes a facility rearrangement the week of Nov. 11 inside the Martin Bomber building at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The reset strategically moves high-demand items to the front of the store, enabling faster restocking and a smoother shopping experience for customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond) see less | View Image Page

Envision Xpress resets their office the week of Nov. 11, inside the Martin Bomber building at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.



The reset was used to provide the office with a more modern look and help their authorized customers find the items they need for deployment more easily.



“Over time, the layout has become crowded and outdated, it made it harder for our customers to find what they needed quickly,” said Melanie Hopper, Envision Xpress store manager. “The reset gave us the opportunity to streamline product flow, refresh visual displays, and better align the store with the standards and brand identity we’re moving toward across all Envision Xpress locations.”



A team of twelve individuals cleaned and moved products around for better customer experience. This move also helps the blind or visually impaired workers in the office.



“Each re-set gives us an important opportunity to work with our BVI (Blind or Visually Impaired) cashiers to find what areas could be made more accessible for them to navigate the store and assist customers in every way possible,” Hopper said.



During the reset, the team were met with some obstacles, but they did not let the challenges stop their plan.



“We have to keep products organized, staff safety, and fixtures accessible while rearranging major sections requires careful planning, communication, and teamwork,” Hopper said. “We also had to coordinate with multiple departments to ensure fixtures, signage, and inventory updates arrived on schedule. We also wanted to take the opportunity that having an empty store provided to allow Goodwill to come in and clean and wax the store floor for the first time in nearly 20 years! The good news is that the team worked incredibly well together, and every challenge pushed us to be more organized and creative in how we executed the reset.”



The reset has opened space for new products and is expanding their most popular categories to their customers.



“We now have the flexibility to bring in seasonal items, specialized military and tactical gear, and more everyday essentials that our customers have been asking for,” Hopper said. “With the improved layout, we can respond faster to customer needs and roll out new products more frequently.”



Envision Xpress’s high-demand items are now in front and center of the store. The reset also allows the team to restock and serve their customers faster and should make their serving their shopping experience smoother.



“I’d add that the reset wasn’t just about rearranging shelves, it was about creating a better experience for the Offutt community,” Hopper said. “The entire team played a key role in making this happen, and we’re proud of how far the store has come. This reset reflects our commitment to service, quality, and continuous improvement, and we’re excited for customers to see the difference the moment they walk in.”