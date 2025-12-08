Courtesy Photo | A sneak peek at the dining area of Fort Leonard Wood’s Ozark Tavern, set to reopen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A sneak peek at the dining area of Fort Leonard Wood’s Ozark Tavern, set to reopen at 3 p.m., Dec. 13 with an Army vs. Navy football game watch party. see less | View Image Page

Ozark Tavern reopens Dec. 13

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s Ozark Tavern will be open for business at 3 p.m., Dec. 13 with an Army vs. Navy football game watch party.

“Ozark Tavern is a reinvigorated, centralized location that provides a laid-back place to hang out, socialize and get a bite to eat while you are at it,” said Jeffrey Barrett, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Business and Recreation Division chief.

“The team is truly excited about offering an additional on-post facility where patrons can come to relax and socialize,” he added.

The tavern will feature four big screen televisions, “with a variety of sports, to include all current major sports and the hosting of special events such as UFC, boxing and more,” Barrett said.

The facility will also have games for patrons to play.

“To start we will have pool, foosball and cornhole, with much more to be added as the facility expands in the coming months,” Barrett said.

The MWR team is planning to offer a variety of foods for purchase at the tavern, including pizza, nachos, hotdogs, chili and ice cream. The tavern also plans to serve pre-mixed cocktails, wine, beer and several non-alcoholic beverage options.

Nia Dickinson, MWR Marketing director, said she is personally looking forward to the grand reopening because it was closed when her family moved here.

“I’m excited to be a part of the MWR team when it opens back up,” Dickinson said. “The Fort Leonard Wood MWR team prides ourselves on serving our community and we can’t wait to add another program to our offerings.”

Ozark Tavern is in Bldg. 492, located at 14145 North Dakota Avenue. The tavern is expected to be open Fridays 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 3 to 9 p.m., and closed Sunday through Thursday.

Barrett said in the future, the hours of operation may have adjustments made according to success and demand.

“The MWR team is always looking for ways to improve opportunities for patrons, and reopening the tavern will provide a new vibe to an existing facility, with the hopes that our community takes full advantage of the offerings of this establishment,” he said.

For more information, call 573.596.5535.