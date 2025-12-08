U.S. Army Europe and Africa launches first Best Drone Warfighter Competition

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Soldiers complete a vehicle identification exam during the U.S. Army Europe and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Soldiers complete a vehicle identification exam during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 8, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Nine teams are competing in the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 8-10, 2025.

The 7ATC is hosting the multinational USAREUR-AF’s Best Drone Warfighter Competition to test and showcase unmanned aerial system operator capabilities, and serve as a visible culmination of experimentation, readiness and transformational warfighting initiatives to ensure participating U.S., Allied and Partner Soldiers are trained, tested and ready to deploy modern UAS capabilities in complex operational environments.

“It’s pretty exceptional that although we're competing: we're friends, we're partners, we're allies,” said Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, 7ATC commander, during the opening ceremony.

The winning U.S. Army team will be announced Dec. 10, 2025, and go on to compete in the U.S. Army’s Best Drone Warfighter Competition in 2026.

U.S. Army units permanently stationed in Europe and competing in the USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition include 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 7ATC; 2nd Cavalry Regiment, V Corps; and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

U.S. Army units rotationally deployed to the USAREUR-AF theater under V Corps who are also competing include 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division; 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

International teams from Italy and Spain are also competing.

Each team has three to six Soldiers, including a short-range reconnaissance drone team and a first-person view drone team.

Teams are scored over three days of graded activities including a written UAS knowledge exam, and two training scenarios conducted on a variety of Soldier skills within a time limit.

One lane focuses on their tactic abilities to carry out an aerial reconnaissance and strike mission using a variety of small UAS platforms against an enemy force in an urban environment, including establishing camouflage and security.

The second lane tests aerial land navigation, accuracy and maneuverability of a first-person view drone through an obstacle course to clear and secure a trench, as well as team cohesion on decision making during a call-for-fire mission.

Teams are using a variety of issued and self-built drones including variations of Skydio x2d, ORQA FPV, DJI Mavic, DJI Avata, Vantage Vesper, Purpose Built Attritable System (PBAS).

7ATC is the premiere training organization, providing high-quality, realistic training like this competition for USAREUR-AF forces as well as multinational Allies and Partners.