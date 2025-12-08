Washington National Guard Compresses OCS Timeline While Maintaining Full Standards

Photo By Sgt. Elaina Nieves | U.S. Army Officer Candidates John Gordan and Amy Feher, with the Illinois National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elaina Nieves | U.S. Army Officer Candidates John Gordan and Amy Feher, with the Illinois National Guard, discuss the operational plans for advancing on enemy forces as part of a platoon situational training exercise (STX) during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves) see less | View Image Page

The Washington National Guard is cutting the timeline for commissioning officers through its Officer Candidate School by 4 months while maintaining the exact training-hour requirements and adhering to the same standards as in the traditional 18-month-long course.

Qualified individuals who would like to commission through the Washington state OCS program traditionally had an 18-to-24-month timeline. Beginning with an unofficial pre-OCS program lasting anywhere from one year to two months, followed by a two-week resident course for OCS Phase I, then one weekend a month for 12 months for OCS Phase II, culminating in a two-week OCS Phase III just before earning their commission.

“The compressed cycle drops down into eight drill weekends, so we shaved four months off the traditional program from 12 to 8,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Zaharavech, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, which runs the Washington OCS program. They accomplish this by extending drill weekends to three days rather than the traditional two during OCS Phase II.

The change, initiated by nationwide National Guard necessities, said Zaharavech. This change aligns the Washington National Guard OCS program with many other states, lining up the timing of their Phase III training program.

Unconcerned by the administrative reasons for the change, the current students welcome it.

“I was very excited when I was told it was shorter.” said Officer Candidate Jonathan Mahoney, a current student in the Phase II class that started August 8. Mahoney, a software engineer from Seattle, is an O9S, meaning he enlisted in the National Guard solely to complete OCS and commission.

More recent graduates celebrate the shorter timeline and have their own thoughts on the impacts of the schedule change.

“Absolutely, I would have preferred the compressed (schedule) to get in and out quickly to evaluate my leadership capabilities,” said 1st Lt. Josh Peters, who earned his commission in 2022 (class 65). Cadre is taking a measured approach to the new OCS Phase II timeline.

“We will get a good feel for it this year,” said Capt. Eric Dunkley, the OCS company commander. Dunkley said his cadre will get to exercise different skills with this condensed timeline. “Where you separate the science of leadership and the art of leadership, and this goes into the art of leadership, providing the same quality in a different package.”

Officer candidates are expected to meet the same curriculum benchmarks, pass exams on military history and other topics, complete 9- and 12-mile ruck marches for time and with specific weight requirements, complete a 4-mile run, and successfully execute a field training exercise. Each candidate will also undergo leadership evaluations.

Washington’s OCS program is challenging, and the compressed timeline will pose its own challenges. “I see challenges in being prepared for all the material,” said Mahoney. “But I think with the dedication of my class our motivation I think that we are all going to do great.” Mahoney added that he believes planning on the shortened timeline may better prepare them for when they become platoon leaders, a sentiment shared by Peters.

“It may be a firehose but an officer should be prepared to execute many tasks in between (drill weekends)to ensure readiness for the following (drill weekend),” said Peters.

“Honestly, I see things as kind of a cosmic zero,” said Dunkley about the pros and cons of a long versus short OCS program. While the cadre have fewer months to work with the candidates, they will have more extended weekends to observe and mentor them. The cadre will also, for the first time, have a break between cycles, enabling them to take some much-needed rest. “There is worry but since we haven’t executed it yet, we don’t know what we don’t know,” said Dunkley.

National Guard units, including OCS, typically drill on Saturday and Sunday, but the three-day timeline over nine months is quite unusual and could prove tough on schedules.

Peters, doesn’t think the extended drill weekends will be an issue.

“It would have had minimal impact for most of my peers,” said Peters. His class started with 23 candidates and graduated five. Peters believes a lengthy commitment was a significant cause of that attrition, and he thinks the three-day, 8-month commitment for Phase II would have resulted in a better retention rate among his peers. According to Zaharavich, the attrition rate for the class that commissioned on August 8 was high, with five candidates graduating. While no one knows the impact of the shorter timeline, the attrition rate may be lower.

Phase III

Now that Washington’s OCS Phase II will finish in March it will conduct its Phase III in March/April, aligning with most other state OCS programs, which have already switched to an 8-month Phase II program. While this enables candidates to earn their commissions earlier, having Phase III in March comes with obvious challenges, including the weather.

“I think it will be more realistic to the conditions we have here in the state,” said Mahoney. “We will understand what our soldiers are going through. And how your soldiers are feeling when they are on that long, two-week annual training. If they are out in the rain for two-weeks that will be similar,” said Mahoney, about the stressful weather conditions in Washington in March/April.

“Yes, Aarch April timeline is probably not ideal, it is what it is, we gotta fight through it. We identify the risk and mitigate them,” said Dunkely about Phase III, where planners are already mitigating those risks. Medical staff are preparing for an increase in cold and wet-weather injuries. Cadre is considering getting more dryers to the barracks to ensure candidates can dry their gear between the two field portions of Phase III, and to have backup plans should aircraft not be available for the two air infiltrations the course usually conducts.

"Also, there is something to be said for embracing the suck. It's learning that resiliency by facing adversity,” said Dunkely.

A potential boost to OCS recruitment may counterbalance the challenges of conducting field training in early spring.

Dunkley believes there may be benefits to both potential OCS candidates and schoolhouse cadre recruitment under the new program timeline. Reducing the training pipeline by three months and including a break for cadre greatly improves the quality of life. “We will have to see what those numbers bear out,” said Dunkley.

Specifically, the schoolhouse team is looking to attract current noncommissioned officers into the program. Zaharavich confirms that NCOs looking to commission prefer the 12-week program, but the state doesn’t have the funding for it, so sometimes interested, qualified NCOs forgo the opportunity to commission due to the program's intense time commitment.

Regardless of the timeline, students still need to get through the program, and Peters has some advice for them. “Spend time in the doctrine. Go above the expectations of the cadre. Do not be risk-adverse – OCS is the class to make informed risks. Make mistakes and fall forward – You will be corrected by your cadre, and it is worth it,” said Peters.