NSWCPD Engineer Completes NAVSEA NextGen

Amanda DiAlessandro, a Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) surface ships mechanical engineer assigned to the HM&E Networks team, recently completed the Fiscal Year 2025 NextGen Leadership Development Program as part of Cadre VIII—marking a pivotal accomplishment in her professional journey.



DiAlessandro entered the program with a mechanical engineering background and little formal network experience, a distinction that initially made her question where she fit in among her new peers. But that difference drove her to seek new challenges and learning opportunities. Supported by her NSWCPD colleagues, she applied for NextGen, driven by a desire to build her leadership skills and deepen her understanding of the Navy's infrastructure.



The NextGen program is a one-year leadership development initiative that offers participants the opportunity to learn about leadership through various activities, culminating in a capstone project. Through mentorship, training, engagement with senior leaders, and participation in group projects and discussions, participants can enhance their leadership skills throughout the program.



Over the course of the fiscal year, the NextGen program required DiAlessandro to manage intensive training through mentorship with Journey Level Leadership members, reading assignments, shadowing opportunities, and a demanding capstone project in a hybrid setting. She accomplished this while working full-time at NSWCPD. Despite the heavy demands on her time and a small team handling a large workload, her colleagues continued to support her, especially as she navigated the competitive selection process that attracted applicants nationwide.



According to DiAlessandro, her colleagues believed in her even when she doubted herself. Their support throughout the NextGen program made all the difference as she navigated late nights and a heavy workload.



The program started in October 2024 at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., where DiAlessandro quickly found a community united by the goal of strengthening Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Participating in NextGen showed her that her classmates share a passion to improve NAVSEA and are a community dedicated to the NAVSEA mission and to each other.



DiAlessandro's capstone team, made up of professionals from NAVSEA commands across the country, assessed the onboarding process at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division in Newport. The team thoroughly reviewed recent initiatives of Get Real Get Better (GRGB), a Navy-wide call to action urging leaders at all levels to adopt proven leadership and problem-solving practices to reach high performance. They led focus groups, gathered data, and provided practical recommendations through effective time management and collaboration, even with tight deadlines and travel restrictions.



Throughout each phase of NextGen, DiAlessandro directly applied her enhanced communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills not only to her capstone project but also to her daily responsibilities at NSWCPD. She remained engaged, pursuing solutions and supporting her teammates through professional and personal challenges.



Reflecting on her journey, DiAlessandro credits the program with expanding her leadership skills, boosting her confidence, and building a network of passionate professionals invested in NAVSEA's mission.



Thanks to the NextGen program, she now has greater confidence in her leadership skills and a deeper understanding of how collaboration can drive meaningful change for NSWCPD and the entire NAVSEA organization. Her experience in NextGen has empowered DiAlessandro as a leader and brought significant benefits to NSWCPD. By applying lessons learned from her capstone and mentorship to operational improvements and strengthening organizational culture, she continues to promote progress within her division, demonstrating the transformative impact of NAVSEA's leadership development efforts.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team conducts research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. The NSWCPD is also the lead organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.