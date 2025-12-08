Army Awards Initial Delivery of Joint Tactical Autonomous Aerial Resupply Systems Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Program Executive Office Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Office has awarded a contract to SURVICE Engineering Company for the initial delivery of Joint Tactical Autonomous Aerial Resupply Systems (JTAARS). These systems will undergo operational assessments with a Combat Aviation Brigade to evaluate their effectiveness in enhancing sustainment operations.



JTAARS is an autonomous aerial cargo delivery system designed to provide maneuver commanders with rapid and agile resupply options for highly mobile tactical forces operating in dispersed environments. By reducing reliance on traditional ground lines of communication and manned resupply methods, JTAARS improves the velocity, endurance, reach, and precision of sustainment operations. The system also minimizes threats to Soldiers and convoys, lightens Soldier load, and streamlines the supply chain, ensuring greater operational flexibility and survivability.



This rapid acquisition effort aligns with the Army's guidance for Transformation in Contact 2.0 and the Department of War's Drone Dominance directive, which accelerates the fielding of emerging technologies to Soldiers while validating new capabilities to maintain technological superiority. The initial fielding of JTAARS will allow operational units to experiment with innovative formations and assess the system’s potential to enhance sustainment capabilities in Multi-Domain Operations.



The Army plans to deliver additional JTAARS systems in Fiscal Year 2026, further advancing its commitment to modernizing sustainment operations and preparing for future conflicts.