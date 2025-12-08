Lawrence pins on third star

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Pinning on his third-star, Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence assumed duties as deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal, Dec. 5 in a ceremony at AMC headquarters.

Lawrence most recently served as the AMC’s deputy chief of staff for operations and logistics, G-3.

“Our Army is at a pivotal moment, facing challenges and opportunities we’ve never seen. Now is a time on consequence, and I have never seen a more volatile world,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC commander. “Gavin, we need the right leaders at times like this and you are absolutely unequivocally who we need right now.”

Mohan hosted the promotion ceremony, noting that Lawrence’s service to the headquarters during the past year has gone far and above the traditional duties of the AMC G-3, stating that he has taken the lead on issues across both the AMC enterprise, Redstone, and the local community.

“He arrived on Redstone and made an immediate impact that was felt across the headquarters and it’s because he is a steady, constant leader,” said Mohan. “Gavin, your list of accomplishments is great, and your career has been great, but when I think about you it is the impact that you've had on people that matters most, and I know the impact you will continue to have on this Army will be tremendous.”

Lawrence said when he arrived at the U.S. Military Academy in August of 1991, he was focused on playing football and had no plans to make the military his career, but that all changed during his four years at West Point.

“Something changed in me in terms of how I looked at the world,” he said. “I learned what duty meant, I learned accountability, learned the value of service, the value of teamwork, and what it meant to be part of something greater than myself.”

Since graduation, Lawrence said his 30-year career has been influenced by countless leaders, mentors, peers, the Soldiers he’s lead, and his family.

“Every step of my military journey, every opportunity, every closed and open door, and every hard lesson has brought me to this moment, and I am forever grateful,” said Lawrence. “I want you to know that I do not take this obligation lightly. I'm ready to move forward to serve as the deputy commanding general of AMC and the senior commander of Redstone Arsenal, fully committed to our service members, committed to our civilians, and committed to our families.”

In his new role, Lawrence will also serve as senior commander for Redstone Arsenal where he will shape the strategic vision for the installation. Redstone is an Army installation that has grown into a Federal Center of Excellence with more than 65 organizations from the Army, NASA, Department of Defense, FBI, and soon Space Command. His responsibilities include overseeing base operations support and serving as the senior installation representative in surrounding communities' activities and events.