Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed, MHS: leaders in ovarian disease treatment, research

By Bernard S. Little WRNMMC Hospital Communications

The Gynecologic Oncology Division in the John P. Murtha Cancer Center (MCC) at Walter Reed, the Department of War’s [DOW] only Center of Excellence (COE) for cancer care, provides presidential care for women with ovarian disease including cancer.

This care is “multidisciplinary and precision-based,” explained health-care providers who staff the division. A recent study using data from the Defense Medical Surveillance System found that incidence of diagnosis of ovarian dysfunction, primarily due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), increased steadily among female active-duty service members from 2014 to 2023.

“Health conditions due to ovarian dysfunction cause significant morbidity for female service members and contribute to reduced readiness and increased military health care spending. Increases in polycystic ovary syndrome in recent years could manifest in negative career impacts, including disqualification from certain military occupations, and fewer service women [would be] able to meet retention standards. Although more research is needed, some studies suggest that PCOS may also be associated with an increased risk of ovarian, breast and pancreatic cancer,” according to the study.

The MCC leads the Military Health System (MHS) in cancer care, and a recent study co-authored by a Walter Reed physician found that patients with epithelial ovarian carcinoma in the [DOW] Cancer Registry had a better five-year overall survival rate compared with a matched sample of patients from the National Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Christopher Tarney, a gynecologic oncologist at Walter Reed, co-authored the study, “Superior Survival Outcomes of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Patients in the Universal Access Military Healthcare System Compared With the National Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program.” It concluded, “The reduced lethality associated with epithelial ovarian cancer overall and in a range of subsets in the universal access to care [in the] MHS reinforces the value of maintaining readiness, medical skills, educational programs, and superior outcomes for gynecologic cancer care within the Defense Health Agency.”

“Our expert team [in the Gynecologic Oncology Division of the MCC at Walter Reed] combines advanced surgical techniques, state-of-the-art chemotherapy, and novel targeted therapies to deliver individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique tumor profile and needs,” said Tarney, who also serves as the co-primary investigator for the DOW’s Gynecologic Cancer COE (GYN-COE), associate program director for the National Capital Consortium Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology and associate professor at the Uniformed Services University’s Department of Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics.

Tarney added Gynecologic Oncology Division also offers access to cutting-edge research and innovative therapies that have the potential to improve outcomes and increase cure rates for ovarian disease and cancer. “Our mission is to bring the latest scientific advances directly to our patients — offering hope, healing, and the highest standard of cancer care.”

“Cancer poses a major challenge to medical readiness by reducing the availability and deployability of affected service members,” Tarney added. “Diagnosis and treatment often require extended periods of medical care, including surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation, which can temporarily or permanently limit physical performance and mission capability. Even after treatment, ongoing monitoring and potential long-term side effects, such as fatigue, neuropathy, or immune suppression, may prevent full return to duty.

“Beyond the individual impact, cancer affects the overall readiness of military units by reducing manpower, increasing medical resource utilization, and necessitating adjustments in deployment and staffing,” Tarney continued. “Early detection, access to specialized care, and advances in targeted therapies, such as those offered through the MCC at Walter Reed, are critical in improving outcomes and supporting the long-term health and readiness of the force.”

“Survival outcomes for women with ovarian cancer treated [in the MHS] are among the best in the nation. This success is driven by a truly multidisciplinary model of care, where gynecologic oncologists, medical oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, and specialized nursing teams collaborate seamlessly to provide coordinated, evidence-based treatment,” Tarney said.

He added that another contributing factor to better survival outcomes of cancer patients treated in the MHS compared to patients elsewhere, is that MHS patients “benefit from direct access to leading-edge clinical trials…allowing early access to innovative therapies that may not yet be widely available. The absence of barriers such as third-party insurance approvals enables timely initiation of treatment, ensuring that patients receive the right therapy without administrative delays.

“Many of the clinicians providing this care are active-duty service members who have chosen this profession to support the mission of preserving the medical readiness of the force while caring for the beneficiaries of the DOW. This unique integration of mission, research, and patient-centered care fosters an environment where innovation, compassion, and precision medicine converge, ultimately leading to better outcomes and improved survival for women facing ovarian cancer,” said Tarney.

For more information about Gynecologic Oncology Service at Walter Reed, call (301) 400-1258.