6th MDSS Pharmacy strengthens readiness with technology and teamwork

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- With more than 265,000 active-duty, veterans, and dependents living within the Tampa Bay community, the 6th Medical Support Squadron employs 22 active duty, 12 government employees and 12 contractors across three locations to ensure each customer receives the right medication at the right time.

“The pharmacy directly supports the mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing by ensuring the health and readiness of the wing’s personnel,” said Staff Sgt. Zoie Annulis, 6th MDSS noncommissioned officer in charge of pharmacy operations. “By providing timely and accurate pharmaceutical care, we help maintain the physical well-being of aircrew, support staff and their families—allowing them to perform their critical roles effectively.”

Multiple facilities and a large team reflect the hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries these pharmacies support. However, supporting so many patients comes with challenges.

“One of the most challenging aspects of the job is balancing the demands of providing excellent patient care while managing operational efficiency, especially during high-demand periods,” Annulis said.

The team overcomes those challenges by leveraging advanced technology solutions that improve accuracy, communication and resource management.

According to the pharmacy team, one key to its success is a robotic automated dispensing system. The system reduces manpower strain by completing 60% to70% of the unit's workload allowing Airmen to focus on quality of care while maintaining high output.

Despite advances in automation, the 46-member unit still responds to supply chain issues.

Hailey Weiner, a pharmacist with the 6th MDSS, said a recurring challenge is receiving specific medications in a timely manner.

However, the 6th MDSS continues to provide patients with quality care by offering TRICARE-covered medication alternatives when available.

Beyond technology and prescription access, the pharmacy provides services that have a direct and meaningful impact on patients at MacDill and across the greater Tampa area.

“We help patients save money on prescriptions and avoid high retail pharmacy copays,” Weiner said. “Our operations are particularly beneficial for the elderly population who are on fixed incomes by allowing them to access medications at no cost.”

For more information on the 6th MDSS pharmacy, visit macdill.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy.