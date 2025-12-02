Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Earns and Maintains An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (December 4, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) announced that it has once again received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in providing high-quality care to its patients.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group, reflecting our team’s unwavering commitment to patient safety and high-quality care,” said Col. Gina Adam, ATAMMC Director. “Achieving our third A in a row is a testament to our dedicated healthcare professionals, whose daily efforts ensure a safe environment for our patients and community. At ATAMMC, we prioritize continuous improvement, rigorous safety protocols, and a culture of excellence to meet and exceed national standards. We are honored to serve those who serve our nation, and this grade reaffirms our pledge to excellence in all aspects of care."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level. Updated twice per year, the grades evaluate 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety and make it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities. In the Fall 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 90% received an "A" grade.

“We hope these latest Hospital Safety Grades inspire our patients’ confidence in the quality and safety of care they receive,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “This distinction belongs to the entire team of professionals at ATAMMC who are dedicated to meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot military medical center serving a regional population of 250,000 personnel with 90,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services supported by 55 specialty clinics, a Warrior Pavilion (for combat injured/wounded/ill), Inpatient Addictions Program, DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, and two satellite family health centers at Dumfries and Fairfax, Va.