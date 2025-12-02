Wing Command Chief Holt concludes three-decade career

The 307th Bomb Wing held a retirement ceremony here Dec. 6, 2025, honoring Chief Master Sgt. Charles M. Holt, the wing’s command chief, as he concluded more than 30 years of military service.

Col. David Martinez, 307th BW commander, highlighted Holt’s extensive career as a traditional reservist, noting that he served in eight units across three bases while balancing a civilian career, a happy marriage, and a commitment to family dating back to the 1990s. Holt began his Air Force career in avionics maintenance before transitioning to the first sergeant career field in 2004.

Martinez emphasized that Holt’s performance reports consistently described him as exceptional and absolutely superior throughout his service.

In his final years, Holt served as the commander’s advisor and the functional manager for group senior enlisted leaders and first sergeants across the wing.

“For 11 years, Chief Holt wore the diamond proudly as a first sergeant,” said Senior Master Sgt. Crystal D. Jones, a first sergeant assigned to the 307th BW. “He stood shoulder to shoulder with Airmen, guiding them through challenges, celebrating their victories, and carrying the responsibility of being their advocate.”

Jones presented Holt with the Order of the Diamond award, recognizing him as one of the best among first sergeants — “a diamond among diamonds,” she said.

“My goal was simple: provide resources, mentorship, and advocacy for our enlisted force through simple advisement, collaboration, and transparency,” Holt said.

