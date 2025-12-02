Silent Warrior 25: Forging a Unified Front Against Evolving Threats in Africa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa commander, Kenyan Lt. Gen. John M. Omenda, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Susan M. Burns, U.S. Embassy in Kenya chargé d'affaires, and Commanding General of Kenyan Special Operations Forces Brig. Gen. John K. Njeru, stand for the Kenyan and U.S. national anthems at Silent Warrior 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 8, 2025. Silent Warrior is a critical forum for senior special operations leaders from across African and allied countries to discuss topics such as countering terrorism, strengthening partnerships and fostering cross-border collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze) see less | View Image Page

Silent Warrior 2025 officially commenced today, bringing together senior special operations forces (SOF) leaders from over 40 nations to address the complex and evolving security landscape across the African continent. Cohosted by Kenyan Special Operations Forces Command (KENSOF) and U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (USSOCAFRICA), this year’s symposium underscores a shared commitment to responding to shared threats and building African-led solutions.

“The nexus between violent extremism, terrorism, transnational organized crime, social economic vulnerabilities, emerging technologies in warfare, and hybrid threats demands us to collaborate more deeply,” said Kenyan Lt. Gen. John M. Omenda, Vice Chief of Defence Forces. “We recognize that no nation can secure itself in isolation and therefore remain committed to building strong bonds with the rest of the world in pursuit of a common goal for peace and prosperity.”

Hosted for the second time on the African continent and for the first time with industry inclusion, attendees will engage in sessions to help build information-driven, interoperable strategies anchored in shared purpose. Sessions will integrate each nation’s experience with critical topics like the emergence of artificial intelligence, the expanding role of drones and cyber, and how to adapt and develop operators at the speed of these evolving threats.

“The real center of gravity in special operations is the warfighter—the mind, the body, the discipline, the creativity, and the courage,” said U.S. Embassy in Kenya Chargé d'Affaires Ms. Susan M. Burns. “Silent Warrior reflects what is best in our relationship: seriousness of purpose, shared sacrifice, and a commitment to a more secure future for all our people.”

With a key goal to strengthen relationships and improve readiness throughout the week, leaders will return to their nations better equipped to plan and execute operations.

“Let us remember that our adversaries are constantly evolving and so must we; our unity and collaboration remain the most effective counterbalance,” said Omenda. “This is because when special operations forces across the world collaborate, it becomes a force multiplier, sending a clear message to any adversary anywhere that there is no vacuum across borders.”

SOCAFRICA remains dedicated to building enduring partnerships and strengthening a network of African and international SOF partners for mutual benefit through events like Silent Warrior.