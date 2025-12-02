Foxtrot Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion Activates

Photo By Sgt. Tajae Hickson | Lt. Col. Comador M. Ferguson III, commander of the 2-159th Attack Battalion stands...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tajae Hickson | Lt. Col. Comador M. Ferguson III, commander of the 2-159th Attack Battalion stands alongside Capt. Ashley Wolfe, commander of Foxtrot Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Alexander Castle, first sergeant of Foxtrot Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion as they render honors during the Activation of Command Ceremony on Nov. 18, 2025 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. The unit, designated the Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System/Launched Effects (TUAS-LE) Company, is charged with conducting reconnaissance operations to gather critical information about enemy forces and terrain. This mission enables the creation of a Common Operational Picture (COP) and helps focus combat power at decisive points. see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – Foxtrot Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, officially activated on November 18.



The company, nicknamed “Specter,” falls under the 2-159th Attack Battalion and was established under ARSTRUC 28-32 as part of the Army Aviation Transformation Initiative. Foxtrot Company consists of soldiers dedicated to modernizing Army Aviation.



Its primary task is to integrate launched effects and tactical unmanned aerial systems into the existing doctrine, fundamentally modernizing combat operations.



“While we prepare for our platforms, we are tasked with doing something no one in the Regular Army would have even considered five years ago,” said 1st Sgt. Alexander Castle, first sergeant of Foxtrot Company. “We are innovating new unmanned aerial systems and ground capabilities from concept to implementation in real-world applications and operations.”



Foxtrot Company has a dual mission: it provides unmanned aerial systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support while simultaneously serving as the brigade’s innovation cell. This structure enables the company to drive technological advancements, integrate next-generation unmanned systems, and enhance operational effectiveness, thereby modernizing how the unit fights.



With its motto, “Invisius, Invictus” – Unseen, Unconquered – Foxtrot Company is positioned to lead the charge in adapting to the modern battlefield and ensuring the success of both the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and Army Aviation in current and future conflicts.