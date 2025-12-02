$33.6M Base Operations Support Contract Option Awarded for Isa Air Base Your browser does not support the audio element.

[Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) ](https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/)awarded a $33.64 million modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Nov. 21, 2025, to Vectrus Systems Corp., for Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Isa Air Base, Kingdom of Bahrain.



The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $186.9 million.



“BOS contracts are indispensable to the success of military operations,” said Helen Lockard, NAVFAC EURAFCENT resources and assessment product line leader. “These contracts provide the essential services needed to keep operations running smoothly, including utility management, facility repairs, and transportation support.”



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed, but is not limited to, all management and administration, facilities management and investment, janitorial, pest control, integrated solid waste, grounds maintenance, and environmental services to provide base operation support services.



The base contract was awarded on June 1, 2020, to Vectrus Systems Corp., as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures.



This option year five period will be executed from Dec. 1, 2025, to Nov. 30, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at Isa Air Base, Kingdom of Bahrain.



The Department of War contract announcement can be read at [https://www.war.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4340534/](https://www.war.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4340534/)



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For updates or coverage opportunities, email [NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil](mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil)