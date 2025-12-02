Head Start Program connects K-16 community with Korean culture

Courtesy Photo | Participants pose for a group photo after a fun-filled full day of activities for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants pose for a group photo after a fun-filled full day of activities for Gyeonggi Province’s 2025 Head Start initiative in Suwon, Nov. 22. see less | View Image Page

SUWON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 12.07.2025 Courtesy Story USAG Humphreys

SUWON, South Korea — Twenty members of the K-16 community participated in a Head Start Program here, recently, to learn about Korean language, culture and traditions.

The full-day program, part of Gyeonggi Province’s 2025 Head Start initiative, and was designed to help service members and their families better understand the country where they live and work.

“Through this program, Hur, Ji-Hye Company aimed to provide U.S. military personnel and their families with a meaningful opportunity to better understand and engage with Korean culture,” said Hur Ji-Hye, president of Hur, Ji-Hye Company. “Over the course of 20 sessions, we witnessed firsthand how participants grew closer while respecting each other’s cultures.”

Participants, which included more than a dozen U.S. Soldiers and family members, experienced a variety of cultural activities, including Korean archery, a traditional meal with dining etiquette instruction, rice cake making at Suwon’s education center, a five-member Korean fusion concert and free time at Starfield Shopping Mall.

“We will continue to offer programs that strengthen intercultural communication in the future,” Hur said.

Organizers emphasized that the program helps Soldiers and families feel more connected to Korea and context on the overarching mission of serving overseas.

“This program helps Soldiers and families feel more connected to Korea and appreciate why their mission here matters,” Hur said. “By building bridges of respect and understanding, we ensure that both communities thrive together.”

As part of its Good Neighbor Program, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys partners with more than a dozen organizations that improve quality of life for Soldiers, community members and their families and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance by providing free opportunities for cultural immersion and community involvement.