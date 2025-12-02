NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Leads Strategic Planning Visit to ROICC Dahlgren Your browser does not support the audio element.

DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington leadership conducted a comprehensive visit to the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Dahlgren on December 2, 2025, for strategic discussions on the upcoming Shore Command and Control (C2) transition and specialized facility requirements.



Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt led the NAVFAC Washington delegation, which included Business Director Traci Hennessy, General Counsel Kimberly Ferdinand, Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Director and Chief Engineer Tom Cox, and Environmental Director Robert Williams.



“I think we were able to get a little bit more granular detail on some of the questions folks have as it relates to Shore C2 particulars,” Schmitt said. “The closer we get to the date, the more tactical questions we get.”



The visit provided an opportunity to address increasingly tactical questions as the Shore C2 implementation approaches.



“We are excited to share all the hard work our team does here at Dahlgren and showcase that to the FEC,” said ROICC Dahlgren Lt. Jeremiah Ellis. “We hope to have productive discussions surrounding Shore C2 and be better aligned coming away from today.”



A significant focus centered on Dahlgren’s unique role supporting Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division, a Research Development Technology and Evaluation command. Schmitt emphasized the challenges of supporting cutting-edge technology development with unpredictable infrastructure needs.



“The ROICC has developed good processes and relationships here to work with that supported command closely, but they also see where it could be helpful to have policy or guidance from the FEC,” Schmitt explained. PDC Director Tom Cox is developing an instruction to address regional process questions, with release expected within the next month.



During site visits to the 1490 CIP Addition and 1580 Lab Addition facilities, the commanding officer observed the complexities of constructing Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs). The 1490 CIP Addition, a $6.17 million project at 64 percent completion, requires close coordination with external accreditation agencies throughout construction.



“SCIF requirements are managed outside of NAVFAC,” Schmitt said. “It requires us to work closely with not only the end user, but representatives who will ultimately accredit the facility.”



Reflecting on the visit’s value, the commanding officer stated, “Going out and seeing things and having face-to-face conversations, there’s just value in that inherently. It helps us support folks on our day-to-day mission.”