The 179th Cyberspace Wing Welcomes Command Chief Nettle

Chief Master Sgt. Ed Taylor, command chief master sergeant of the 179th Cyberspace Wing, relinquished authority to Chief Master Sgt. Kari Nettle, incoming command chief master sergeant of the 179th Wing, during a change-of-authority ceremony Dec. 7, 2025, at the 179th Cyberspace Wing in Mansfield, Ohio. The command chief is the wing’s highest enlisted position, serving as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander and as the voice of the enlisted force.

Taylor, who has served as command chief since 2022, thanked the Airmen of the wing for their dedication and highlighted the progress made under his tenure. He reflected on the wing’s growth, particularly throughout its transition toward cyberspace operations, and expressed gratitude for the professionalism and commitment of the enlisted force. Taylor noted that passing the responsibility to Nettle marks an important milestone for the wing as it continues to expand its mission set.

Nettle previously served as a squadron chief with the 179th Force Support Squadron and brings more than two decades of enlisted experience, including roles in the 179th Aerial Port Squadron and Joint Force Headquarters. As command chief, she will be responsible for overseeing the welfare, readiness and professional development of the wing’s enlisted members.

Nettle explained that she is honored to step into the role and outlined her priorities for the coming year.

“This truly feels like my dream job,” Nettle said. “Stepping into this position, my overall focus is taking care of Airmen and asking myself what I can do to benefit them across the board.”

She also emphasized the importance of supporting Airmen amid the wing’s evolving cyberspace mission demands.

“Being a squadron chief really helped prepare me for this role,” she said. “You’re in direct contact with Airmen, helping, developing and mentoring them. That responsibility is huge, and I plan to bring that experience with me as we continue building readiness in a rapidly changing mission environment.”

Nettle said she looks forward to working closely with wing leadership to strengthen training, resilience and career opportunities.

“When I came back to Mansfield, everyone was so welcoming and it immediately felt like home again,” she said. “I’m excited to work as part of this team to build pathways for growth, strengthen our Airmen and continue shaping the future of this wing.”

Nettle’s connection to the 179th began early in her career. She spent her first six years in the 179th Aerial Port Squadron as a traditional guardsman and quickly found a sense of belonging.

“I loved it here,” she said. “Everyone became my family, and I even met my husband at the 179th.”

Her career later took her to Joint Force Headquarters, where she accepted a full-time position she expected to hold briefly, but ended up staying for a decade.

“People kept asking what I was going to do next, and I always said, ‘I’m going back to Mansfield,’” she said. “When I say Mansfield is truly my home, I mean it.”

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic passing of responsibility, underscoring the continuity of leadership within the Ohio Air National Guard. Nettle will officially begin her duties immediately as the wing continues its transition to a cyberspace-focused mission.